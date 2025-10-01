Bon Appétit, Your Majesty becomes top-rated K-drama of 2025, where to watch more of Lee Chae-min and YoonA

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty is a hit K-drama from 2025, concluding with its 12 episodes. If you can’t get enough of this series, fans can enjoy other popular dramas starring Lee Chae-min and YoonA.

If you are missing Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, you're not alone. This romantic fantasy K-drama has quickly become one of the biggest hits of 2025. With its perfect blend of palace politics, sweet romantic moments, and a touch of culinary charm, the series has captured the attention of fans worldwide.

The bad news is that the show has ended, but the good news is that both Lee Chae-min and YoonA have plenty of binge-worthy dramas that you can enjoy. Let’s take a look at them.

Lee Chae-min

Crushology 101 (Amazon Prime Video)

This lighthearted college drama shows Lee Chae-min in a fun and flirty role. With plenty of awkward Gen-Z humour and messy friendships, it's a perfect drama for a cosy weekend.

Hierarchy (Netflix)

For those who prefer suspense, Hierarchy takes viewers into the elite world of Jooshin High School. Lee Chae-min plays a mysterious transfer student with secrets of his own. It’s a story filled with tension, hidden motives, and gripping twists.

Love All Play (JioCinema, Amazon Prime Video)

This drama offers warmth, hope, and inspiration. Set in the world of badminton, the story follows teamwork, rivalry, and budding love. Lee Chae-min’s presence makes it a delightful watch if you enjoy heartfelt stories.

YoonA

King the Land (Netflix)

This office romance is one of YoonA’s most loved performances. She plays a cheerful hotel employee who wins over her cold boss. Their chemistry and sweet moments make it a must-watch.

Big Mouth (JioCinema)

Big Mouth showcases YoonA in a strong role. As a nurse whose husband is wrongly accused of being a criminal mastermind, she steps up with determination and emotional strength.

The King Loves (Viki, Amazon Prime Video)

Set in a royal court, this historical drama puts YoonA in a love triangle filled with ambition and heartbreak. It’s a mix of romance, friendship, and difficult choices.

Prime Minister and I (Viki, Amazon Prime Video)

YoonA stars as a quirky journalist who enters a fake marriage with a serious prime minister. As expected, fake feelings soon turn real.

