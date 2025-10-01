Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Step inside Amol Parashar's serene Mumbai bachelor pad featuring cozy guitar corner, aesthetic wooden dining table and...

International Coffee Day 2025: How much coffee is too much? Find out before your next cup

Modi government on HIGH alert after Ladakh violence, Pahalgam attack; Set to activate this 45-year-old plan to counter China, Pakistan, it is...

Varun Dhawan reveals dad David Dhawan scolded him for interfering in his direction: 'I felt disappointed but...'

Ranbir Kapoor stuns in watch pricier than 400 iPhones and costlier than your dream car; viral video takes over internet, watch

Navratri 2025: What is the right way to do Kalash Visarjan and Akhand Jyoti rituals for wealth, abundance, prosperity

Philippines earthquake: Death toll rises to 60, Cebu’s Bogo city worst-hit

Engineer dies by suicide in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur after rape allegations by girlfriend, leaves note behind, 'Betrayed in...'

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty becomes top-rated K-drama of 2025, where to watch more of Lee Chae-min and YoonA

Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt breaks down as she opens up on her parents' divorce, says 'I have only seen my father in...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Step inside Amol Parashar's serene Mumbai bachelor pad featuring cozy guitar corner, aesthetic wooden dining table and...

Step inside Amol Parashar's serene Mumbai bachelor pad

Modi government on HIGH alert after Ladakh violence, Pahalgam attack; Set to activate this 45-year-old plan to counter China, Pakistan, it is...

Modi government on HIGH alert after Ladakh violence, Pahalgam attack, set to..

Varun Dhawan reveals dad David Dhawan scolded him for interfering in his direction: 'I felt disappointed but...'

Varun Dhawan reveals David Dhawan scolded him for interfering in his direction

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty becomes top-rated K-drama of 2025, where to watch more of Lee Chae-min and YoonA

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty is a hit K-drama from 2025, concluding with its 12 episodes. If you can’t get enough of this series, fans can enjoy other popular dramas starring Lee Chae-min and YoonA.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 01, 2025, 11:02 AM IST

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty becomes top-rated K-drama of 2025, where to watch more of Lee Chae-min and YoonA
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

If you are missing Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, you're not alone. This romantic fantasy K-drama has quickly become one of the biggest hits of 2025. With its perfect blend of palace politics, sweet romantic moments, and a touch of culinary charm, the series has captured the attention of fans worldwide.

The bad news is that the show has ended, but the good news is that both Lee Chae-min and YoonA have plenty of binge-worthy dramas that you can enjoy. Let’s take a look at them.

Lee Chae-min

Crushology 101 (Amazon Prime Video)

This lighthearted college drama shows Lee Chae-min in a fun and flirty role. With plenty of awkward Gen-Z humour and messy friendships, it's a perfect drama for a cosy weekend.

Hierarchy (Netflix)

For those who prefer suspense, Hierarchy takes viewers into the elite world of Jooshin High School. Lee Chae-min plays a mysterious transfer student with secrets of his own. It’s a story filled with tension, hidden motives, and gripping twists.

Love All Play (JioCinema, Amazon Prime Video)

This drama offers warmth, hope, and inspiration. Set in the world of badminton, the story follows teamwork, rivalry, and budding love. Lee Chae-min’s presence makes it a delightful watch if you enjoy heartfelt stories.

ALSO READ: Latest K-Drama Releases: 7 new Korean dramas dropping on Netflix and other OTT platforms this week

YoonA

King the Land (Netflix)

This office romance is one of YoonA’s most loved performances. She plays a cheerful hotel employee who wins over her cold boss. Their chemistry and sweet moments make it a must-watch.

Big Mouth (JioCinema)

Big Mouth showcases YoonA in a strong role. As a nurse whose husband is wrongly accused of being a criminal mastermind, she steps up with determination and emotional strength.

The King Loves (Viki, Amazon Prime Video)

Set in a royal court, this historical drama puts YoonA in a love triangle filled with ambition and heartbreak. It’s a mix of romance, friendship, and difficult choices.

Prime Minister and I (Viki, Amazon Prime Video)

YoonA stars as a quirky journalist who enters a fake marriage with a serious prime minister. As expected, fake feelings soon turn real.

ALSO READ: Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Quetta Blast: 10 killed, several injured in Pakistan after massive explosion, shocking video surfaces - WATCH
Quetta Blast: 10 killed, 19 injured in Pakistan after massive explosion
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja set to become parents again, actress is in second trimester of pregnancy: Report
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja set to become parents again: Report
Wamiqa Gabbi turns 32: Top 5 roles that showcase her versatility across Indian cinema
Wamiqa Gabbi turns 32: Top 5 roles that showcase her versatility across cinema
Pakistan PM scammed cricket team of Rs 25 lakh? Saeed Ajmal’s shocking revelation resurfaces amid Asia Cup drama
Pakistan PM scammed cricket team of Rs 25 lakh? Saeed Ajmal’s shocking revelatio
Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut, Sunny Deol's outrageous demands for vanity vans spark outrage amid high entourage cost debate
Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut, Sunny Deol's outrageous demands for vanity vans
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE