Bombay High Court to watch Yogi Adityanath's biopic Ajey The Untold Story of a Yogi to resolve censor row

Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi was slated to release on August 1. It is inspired by Shantanu Gupta's book The Monk Who Became Chief Minister, based on the life of the incumbent Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

The upcoming film Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi, based on the life of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanatah, will be seen by the Bombay High Court, and will thereafter decide on Monday on the reasons or objections raised for the rejection of the film communicated by the CBFC to the Petitioner.

The bench while hearing Ravi Kadam (Senior advocate), Satatya Anand, and Nikhil Aradhe (advocates) for the Petitioner - Smart Cinematics - has observed that the CBFC has shown and has taken a rigid approach to reject the certification application filed by the Petitioner for certification of its film. The bench opined that the film will have to be viewed in order to understand the context of the objections and ultimately agreed to watch the movie.

The bench also opined that the movie has to be viewed in its entirety as per the guidelines. The court has reserved Monday for the hearing on the decision on the objections given by the Revising Committee based on which the certification to the film of the Petitioner was refused.

Samrat Cinematics, the production house behind ‘Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi’, said, "Today’s outcome reaffirms our faith in the judiciary. This film is the sincere creative effort of over 300 industry professionals, and we remain hopeful that it will be allowed to reach the audience it was made for."

Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi was slated to release on August 1. It is inspired by Shantanu Gupta's book The Monk Who Became Chief Minister, based on the life of the incumbent Uttar Pradesh CM. The biopic stars Anant Joshi as Ajay Mohan Singh Bisht aka Yogi Adityanath, and Paresh Rawal as his mentor Mahant Avaidyanath. (With inputs from IANS)

READ | KBC 17: Can you answer this Rs 7 crore question that made this season's first crorepati Aditya Kumar quit the show?