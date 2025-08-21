Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Sachin Tendulkar's wife Anjali Tendulkar buys apartment in Virar for Rs...

Kriti Sanon says this Alia Bhatt-starrer was made on the same scale as male-led films: 'Someone had the guts to...'

Not Shreyas Iyer or Yashasvi Jaiswal! Harbhajan Singh slams selectors for ignoring THIS 'X-factor' from India's Asia Cup squad

'This is epic': Viral video shows volcano erupting right after woman agrees to marry boyfriend

BIG move by Azim Premji as Wipro to acquire another company for Rs 3271 crore, its business is...

Bombay High Court to watch Yogi Adityanath's biopic Ajey The Untold Story of a Yogi to resolve censor row

Rohit Sharma set for surprise return, likely to play for India A in Kanpur ahead of Australia series

Online Cricket Market in India Picking Up The Pace: Exploiting It Through Best Online Cricket ID

Chinese foreign minister's BIG statement on ties with Pakistan, says, 'Not targeted at any third...'

'So soothing': Man plays ‘Little Krishna’ on flute in Pune Metro, baby boy responds with adorable moves

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Sachin Tendulkar's wife Anjali Tendulkar buys apartment in Virar for Rs...

Sachin Tendulkar's wife Anjali Tendulkar buys apartment in Virar for Rs...

Kriti Sanon says this Alia Bhatt-starrer was made on the same scale as male-led films: 'Someone had the guts to...'

Kriti Sanon says this Alia Bhatt film was made on same scale as male-led movies

Not Shreyas Iyer or Yashasvi Jaiswal! Harbhajan Singh slams selectors for ignoring THIS 'X-factor' from India's Asia Cup squad

Harbhajan Singh slams selectors for ignoring THIS 'X-factor' from India's Asia

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Bombay High Court to watch Yogi Adityanath's biopic Ajey The Untold Story of a Yogi to resolve censor row

Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi was slated to release on August 1. It is inspired by Shantanu Gupta's book The Monk Who Became Chief Minister, based on the life of the incumbent Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 21, 2025, 06:49 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Bombay High Court to watch Yogi Adityanath's biopic Ajey The Untold Story of a Yogi to resolve censor row
Ajey The Untold Story Of A Yogi
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The upcoming film Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi, based on the life of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanatah, will be seen by the Bombay High Court, and will thereafter decide on Monday on the reasons or objections raised for the rejection of the film communicated by the CBFC to the Petitioner.

The bench while hearing Ravi Kadam (Senior advocate), Satatya Anand, and Nikhil Aradhe (advocates) for the Petitioner - Smart Cinematics - has observed that the CBFC has shown and has taken a rigid approach to reject the certification application filed by the Petitioner for certification of its film. The bench opined that the film will have to be viewed in order to understand the context of the objections and ultimately agreed to watch the movie.

The bench also opined that the movie has to be viewed in its entirety as per the guidelines. The court has reserved Monday for the hearing on the decision on the objections given by the Revising Committee based on which the certification to the film of the Petitioner was refused.

Samrat Cinematics, the production house behind ‘Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi’, said, "Today’s outcome reaffirms our faith in the judiciary. This film is the sincere creative effort of over 300 industry professionals, and we remain hopeful that it will be allowed to reach the audience it was made for."

Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi was slated to release on August 1. It is inspired by Shantanu Gupta's book The Monk Who Became Chief Minister, based on the life of the incumbent Uttar Pradesh CM. The biopic stars Anant Joshi as Ajay Mohan Singh Bisht aka Yogi Adityanath, and Paresh Rawal as his mentor Mahant Avaidyanath. (With inputs from IANS)

READ | KBC 17: Can you answer this Rs 7 crore question that made this season's first crorepati Aditya Kumar quit the show?

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Why do Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani eye THESE Chinese firms? How can Reliance Industries, Adani group bypass ban on Chinese investment?
Why do Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani eye THESE Chinese firms? How can Reliance ...
'His inappropriate behaviour...': Malayalam actress Rini Ann George makes shocking allegations against politician, accuses him of inviting her to hotel room
Malayalam actor Rini Ann George accuses politician of inviting her to hotel room
IPS Satish Golcha appointed Delhi Police Commissioner
IPS Satish Golcha appointed Delhi Police Commissioner
Online Cricket Market in India Picking Up The Pace: Exploiting It Through Best Online Cricket ID
Online Cricket Market in India Picking Up The Pace: Exploiting It Through Best O
Microsoft salary report leaked: How much do engineers, managers, data scientists get? Details here
Microsoft salary report leaked: How much do engineers, managers, get?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE