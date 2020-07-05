Bomb threat at Thalapathy Vijay's residence, police nabs youth

Tamil actor Vijay received an anonymous call issuing bomb threat at his house. The person who was later known to be a mentally unstable youth called the police control room on Saturday at half-past midnight. The police declared it as a hoax call after they along with bomb squad scanned Vijay's house and found out that everything's normal and nothing to be worried about. The anonymous caller had earlier made such hoax calls to other VIP residences too.

WION corresponded reported that it was a hoax call by a mentally unstable youth. Police control room received bomb threat call at half-past midnight. The Police teams and bomb squad checked the house and found everything to be normal. Later on, the caller was tracked down to Marakkanam, Villupuram district, Tamil Nadu. Marakkanam police found that the call was a hoax and the caller was mentally unstable.

It was also known later that the caller is a 21-year old man and was let off with a warning by Police. They also informed his family. The caller has a habit of making hoax calls from other people's phone. Earlier too he had made such hoax calls to VIP residences, the report claimed.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay will next be seen in Master. The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Ramya Subramanian in important roles.

The release date for the film has been postponed due to pandemic.