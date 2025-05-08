many production houses in Bollywood are mulling over making a film on ‘Operation Sindoor’. As per a report, at least 15 filmmakers and Bollywood studios are in line to register Operation Sindoor title.

After India carried out a decisive Operation Sindoor, people from all backgrounds supported the mission and India’s cause of hitting right at the centre of terrorism. The Bollywood fraternity has also hailed the powerful move by the Indian government to give a befitting reply to Pakistan and its home based terrorism. Now, many production houses in Bollywood are mulling over making a film on ‘Operation Sindoor’. As per a report by India Today, at least 15 filmmakers and Bollywood studios are in line to register Operation Sindoor title. Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president BN Tiwari has confirmed the same.



The report says that at least 15 filmmakers and studios in the film industry have filled in their applications at the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association, one of the associations that is involved in registering titles for film.

Bollywood has time and again shown the cinematic side of patriotism by showcasing a number of war themed movies and so the trend is not new. These movies have ignited a nationalistic fervour both on and off screen.

War themed movies in Bollywood

Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019): The film is based on the 2016 Indian surgical strikes which were made in response to a terrorist attack in September 2016, it’s a military action film that celebrates India’s strategic response.

LOC Kargil (2003): This war drama depicts the 1999 Kargil War, focusing on Indian soldiers' bravery and sacrifices. It emphasizes the military conflict and national pride.

Fighter (2024): The film, though fictional, is inspired by India-Pakistan tensions and focuses on Indian Air Force pilots.

Border (1997): An Indian epic war film, is based on the true events of the Battle of Longewala during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

Other films war based films are, Lakshya (2004), Tango Charlie (2005), 1971 (2007), Shershaah (2021), and more.

While talking about how keen studios are regarding registering the title, India Today quoted a source as saying, "Whenever a big national event occurs, filmmakers tend to call dibs on the title. Even if a film will not be made, it's safer to have the title registered. However, after the success of Uri, War, or Fighter, filmmakers have understood that war films continue to be a favourite genre, and hence they would want to someday work on a film on Operation Sindoor also."

Talking to India Today on the matter, Ashoke Pandit said, "Yes, I've applied to register the title 'Operation Sindoor'. Whether a film will be made on the topic is still far-fetched, but as filmmakers and producers, we often register titles the moment something interesting happens - it's the first and important step, because without a title, you can't even begin planning a film.