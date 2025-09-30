Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Entertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Bollywood November 2025 Releases: 6 exciting films from Gustaakh Ishq to HAQ

November promises to be an exciting month for Bollywood fans. Here's a glimpse of the most anticipated releases in 2025!

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Sep 30, 2025, 04:29 PM IST | Edited by : Shivani Tiwari

Bollywood November 2025 Releases: 6 exciting films from Gustaakh Ishq to HAQ
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

November is shaping up to be an exciting month for Bollywood buffs. From classic love stories to quirky comedies to real-life inspired dramas and historical actioners, the spectrum is enough to get the audience glued to screens. Here’s looking at some of the most interesting releases coming up in November!

Gustaakh Ishq - Kucch Pehle Jaisa

Untitled-design-5Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh pair up for Gustaakh Ishq - Kucch Pehle Jaisa, a timeless romance set against Purani Dilli’s alleys and Punjab’s fading kothis. Manish Malhotra marks his first cinematic production with Stage5 Production, bringing classic storytelling, passionate love, and unspoken desire on the big canvas. Directed by Vibhu Puri, Gustaakh Ishq opens in theatres on 21st November.

HAQ

Untitled-design-6Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi unite for HAQ, a powerful drama inspired by the Supreme Court’s Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum case. Going by the powerful teaser, many already hail their performances as career-defining. HAQ features Yami as a Muslim woman seeking justice for her children under Section 125, with Emraan Hashmi playing a sharp-witted lawyer. The film serves a dramatic version of incidents stated in the book ‘Bano: Bharat ki Beti’ by Jigna Vora, highlighting one of the controversial cases in India. Directed by Suparn S Verma (creator of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, The Family Man, Rana Naidu), and produced by Junglee Pictures, in association with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios, HAQ releases in theatres on 7th November 2025.

Tere Ishk Mein

Untitled-design-7Dhanush and Kriti Sanon share their first on-screen partnership in Tere Ishk Mein, a romantic drama from director Aanand L. Rai. While the film’s details remain under wraps, striking first looks and behind-the-scenes glimpses have generated considerable excitement. Tere Ishk Mein, a successor of the cult classic Raanjhanaa, promises to channel that film’s raw emotion and introduce fresh characters. The release is set for November 28, 2025.

Mastiii 4

Untitled-design-8Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani have reunited for Mastiii 4. The teaser is out, and it promises quirky and larger-than-life comedy. Written and directed by Milap Zaveri, Mastiii 4 is poised to keep its legacy of comedy alive. The teaser showcases the trio diving into another chaotic plan, but things don’t go as expected. They soon find themselves in tricky situations connected to extramarital affairs. Mastiii 4 is set to hit theatres on November 21, 2025.

ALSO READ: Thamma star cast fees revealed: Rashmika Mandanna earns less than Ayushmann Khurrana, despite Pushpa 2's success, Nawazuddin Siddiqui only gets..

120 Bahadur

Untitled-design-9Farhan Akhtar brings a powerful story to life with 120 Bahadur, a film based on the story of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, and the fearless soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment. 120 Bahadur highlights the incidents of the Battle of Rezang La in 1962, where 120 Indian soldiers stood strong in front of a much larger Chinese force. Directed by Razneesh Ghai, the film releases on November 21, 2025.

De De Pyaar De 2

Untitled-design-10Ajay Devgn is geared up to charm audiences with De De Pyaar De 2, an upcoming romantic comedy which is currently in filming stage. The actor will reprise his role as Ashish Mehra, alongside Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan. Directed by Anshul Sharma and produced by Luv Ranjan, this rom-com is slated for a theatrical release on 14th November.

Which of these releases are you most excited for?

ALSO READ: Dhadak 2 OTT release date: When, where to watch Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri-starrer romantic drama

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
