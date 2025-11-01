Halloween 2025: Alia Bhatt as Lara Croft, Deepika Padukone as Lady Singham; Priyanka Chopra poses with her 'ghost princess'

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt were seen as Lady Singham and Lara Croft. The ever-dynamic Ranveer Singh made a hilarious entry as Deadpool, bringing out his playful side at the Halloween party. here's how Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Halloween spent with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti.

The Halloween season is here, and it seems like Bollywood has already embraced the spooky spirit, transforming into its darker side! Celebs like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Aryan Khan, among others, stepped out in their Halloween costume for the special night. Global sensation Priyanka Chopra Jonas also gave a sneak peek into her Halloween with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie.

Priyanka took to her official Instagram handle and posted a couple of photos from the Halloween celebration on Friday with her loved ones in New York. While PeeCee and Nick were seen posing in comfy and casual black attire comprising leather jackets, joggers, and sports caps, little Malti posed in a white dress paired with a black cape. Priyanka was also seen holding a toy spider in her hand with Malti's name embedded on it with beads. "Made it home just in time for trick or treating (Jack-O-Lantern, ghostand red heart emoji) happy Halloween from the ghost princess (sic)," the 'Don' actress wished everyone on Halloween. Nick also shared some photos from Halloween 2025 with the caption, "Mama and I got home just in time to do some spooky season fun with our Spooky Ghost Princess. Happy Halloween everyone. (sic)"



On the other hand, Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, a well-known social media figure, shared glimpses from one of the most happening Halloween parties, showing Bollywood celebrities in their 'ghostly versions'. The video features some of the most popular faces, including stars like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Disha Patani, Aryan Khan, Atlee, and Ayan Mukerji.



Reliance Foundation Founder Chairperson Nita Ambani clearly stole the show with her stunning retro looks. Bringing much drama with their epic pairing, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt were seen as Lady Singham and Lara Croft. The ever-dynamic Ranveer Singh made a hilarious entry as Deadpool, bringing out his playful side at the Halloween party. Siblings Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor also made sure to make heads turn with their dramatic ensembles. Filmmakers Atlee and Ayan Mukerji also showcased their chaotic sides as Lilith from Lucifer and Harry Potter. Last but not least, the otherwise shy and reserved Aryan Khan surprised everyone with his transformation into a character from Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal's 'Brokeback Mountain'.Orry himself was seen in a crazy avatar, dressed as a giant crab.



(With inputs from agencies)