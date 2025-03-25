Nigam, however, remained calm and appealed to the crowd to maintain decorum. "Main aapke liye aaya hun yahan pe so that we can all have a good time. I’m not asking you to not enjoy, but please aisa na kariye," Nigam reportedly said to the crowd.

Singer Sonu Nigam had to face the brunt of some students' unruly behaviour as they hurled stones and bottles at the stage during a performance at the Delhi Technological University (DTU) in the capital city. The incident occurred during DTU's Engifest 2025 fest.

He also emphasised that his team members were getting injured in the chaos that erupted at the event, reportedly attended by over one lakh people.

Nigam resumed his performance once the situation was brought under control.

In interviews with The Hindustan Times, several students expressed disappointment at what went down at the concert.

"It was shameful to see that just because of a few unruly students, a legend like him had to pause and request the audience to behave," a student from the Delhi University's Daulat Ram College said to the publication.

Nigam, 51, a highly-versatile playback singer and music director, has sung many popular Bollywood songs. He has also lent his voice to songs in Kannada, Bengali, and other Indian languages. He has been conferred the Padma Shri and a National Film Award, among other recognitions.