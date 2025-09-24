Bollywood Day 2025: 6 films that captivated audiences' heart worldwide, from PK to 3 idiots

Bollywood Day 2025 celebrates six iconic films that achieved immense recognition in India and abroad. From Lagaan to Dangal and 3 Idiots, these movies have bridged cultures and showcased Indian cinema’s global impact through inspiring stories and powerful performances.

Bollywood, the vibrant heart of Indian cinema, continues to shine brighter on the global stage every year. As Bollywood Day 2025 approaches, it’s a wonderful opportunity to reflect on some of the films that have not only captivated audiences across India but also earned immense recognition internationally. These movies have broken cultural barriers and showcased India’s storytelling prowess to the world.

Here are six Bollywood films that have made a significant impact both at home and abroad:

Lagaan (2001)

A timeless classic, Lagaan put Indian cinema on the global map when it was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. The story of villagers challenging British colonisers to a cricket match captured hearts with its emotional depth and patriotic spirit. Its universal themes of resilience and unity continue to resonate worldwide.

Dangal (2016)

Dangal became one of the highest-grossing Indian films internationally, especially in China, where it broke box office records. The inspiring true story of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters highlighted women’s empowerment and determination, striking a chord with global audiences.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

This heartwarming tale of a man helping a lost Pakistani girl return home touched viewers across borders. The film’s message of humanity, kindness, and peace earned it acclaim in several countries, proving that good storytelling transcends political boundaries.

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Though a British production, Slumdog Millionaire is deeply rooted in Indian culture and brought the Bollywood storytelling style to international audiences. Winning multiple Oscars, including Best Picture, it showcased India’s urban realities through a compelling narrative and dynamic music.

PK (2014)

A satirical take on societal norms and religion, PK sparked conversations both in India and abroad. Its blend of humour and thought-provoking themes helped it perform well globally, reaching audiences beyond traditional Bollywood fans.

3 Idiots (2009)

This film’s critique of the education system, combined with humour and emotional moments, made it beloved worldwide. 3 Idiots found success not only in India but also in countries like China, where it inspired a generation of students.

These films exemplify Bollywood’s growing influence and universal appeal. Bollywood Day 2025 reminds us of the power of cinema to bridge cultures, inspire change, and celebrate shared human experiences.