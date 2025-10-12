Bobby Deol shares BIG update on his sons Aryaman Deol, Dharam Deol's acting debut: 'Dono bete mere saath....'

Recently, Bobby, who is basking in the success of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, shared new insight on his sons' Bollywood debut. While he called his younger son Dharam shy, he said Aryaman will soon be making his debut.

The Deol family legacy in Bollywood is set to continue with the next generation, as Bobby Deol's sons, Aryaman and Dharam, are gearing up to make their entry in the film industry. According to the Ba***ds of Bollywood actor, both his sons have expressed their interest in acting, and he is supportive of their aspirations. Aryaman, the elder of the two, has already garnered attention for his rare public appearances, and fans are eagerly awaiting his debut.



Bobby Deol opens up on his sons' Bollywood debut

Recently, Bobby, who is basking in the success of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, shared new insight on his sons' Bollywood debut. While he called his younger son Dharam shy, he said Aryaman will soon be making his debut. "Dono ko actor banna hai, but main jyada unko limelight se dur rakhta hun. But yeh special moment tha, I’d entered web series aur mai chahta tha ki dono bete mere saath meh rahein…chota beta thoda sharmila hai toh woh nahi aaya lekin mera bada…woh bhi enter karne wala hai(Both want to become actors, but I prefer keeping them away from the limelight. This was a special moment for me as I entered the web series world and wanted both my sons by my side. My younger one is shy, but my elder one will soon make his entry)", he told in an interview with The Right Angle.

Further, Bobby shared that he feels happy when people praise his sons, although it also brings stress due to high expectations from others. “Mujhe khushi hoti hai jab log mere bete ki tarif karte hai, uske baare mein discuss karte hai. Lekin utna hi stress hota hai kyunki log aur jyada expect karte hai meri baaton se.” (I feel happy when people praise my sons and talk about them, though it brings stress too because people have high expectations for them)," he added.



Bobby Deol's sons, Aryaman, Dharam



Aryaman Deol is the elder son of Bollywood actor Bobby Deol and his wife, Tanya Deol. He holds a graduation degree with honours from the prestigious NYU Stern School of Business in New York. Dharam Deol is the younger son of Bobby, who is also aspiring to enter the film industry.

Meanwhile, Bobby Deol was last seen in the lead role of the web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Up next, Bobby will be seen playing the primary antagonist in Alpha, which stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. He is also part of Thalapathy Vijay’s alleged final movie, Jana Nayagan.