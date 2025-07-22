Bobby Deol's first look in Anurag Kashyap's Bandar leaves fans excited: 'This is explosive'

Bobby Deol's Bandar, directed by Anurag Kashyap, is an official selection at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival 2025.

Bobby Deol is on a roll after his impressive performances in Aashram and Animal. The actor has been part of several high-profile movies; however, his upcoming collaboration with acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap has sparked buzz. The actor-director combo has left fans eagerly waiting for ‘Bandar’ after Bobby dropped his first look from the upcoming film on social media.

Bobby Deol's first look in Anurag Kashyap's Bandar revealed



Taking to Instagram, Bobby shared the poster featuring him seated on the floor in a jail cell while other prisoners sleep around him. His expressive eyes and intense gaze in the poster promise a hard-hitting narrative, and like the actor himself captioned the post, “The story that should not have been told…” hints at a controversial storyline. “Our film, inspired from true events, is premiering at #tiff50,” he added. For context, the film is an official selection at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival 2025.

As the poster surfaced, Bobby’s fans were quick to flood the comment section to share their excitement about the upcoming film. “Acting masterclass by Lord Bobby himself… can’t wait for this!” wrote a user. “This project already feels like something truly unforgettable. The stillness in the frame and the weight of truth—it's all so powerful. You've always been fearless in choosing stories that matter, and that's what makes your presence so meaningful. I know your performance will leave us shaken and speechless. Can't wait to witness your brilliance in this masterpiece,” commented another user. Check Bobby’s post here:

About Anurag Kashyap-Bobby Deol's film 'Bandar'



Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Bandar reportedly delves into complex themes and is inspired by real incidents. The film is expected to have Kashyap’s trademark style, promising a dark, disturbing, and engaging film. Besides Bobby Deol, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad, and Sapna Pabbi.

Bobby Deol on work front

Bobby Deol was recently seen in a cameo avatar in Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5. The actor has several projects lined up, including ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1', Yash Raj Film’s spy thriller 'Alpha' co-starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, and the much-awaited Tamil film 'Jana Nayagan.'