Bobby Deol recalls Salman Khan’s ‘shirt utaarega mamu’ moment from Race 3: ‘Gave me a second chance'

Bobby Deol revealed that Salman Khan helped revive his career by casting him in Race 3 during a difficult phase, giving him major visibility and reconnecting him with younger audiences.

Bobby Deol has revealed how Salman Khan played a key role in reviving his career by bringing him into Race 3 during a low phase when he felt forgotten by younger audiences.

Bobby Deol recalls Salman Khan’s call:

Speaking on Shekhar Tonite with Shekhar Suman, Bobby Deol shared this kinda funny story about how he ended up getting cast in Race 3. The actor said Salman Khan directly called him and basically convinced him to join, and later it turned into this major turning point for his career, you know

When Bobby talked about that call, he said Salman Khan was jokingly like, 'Shirt utaarega mamu?' and Bobby answered, 'Main kuch bhi karunga.' After that, Salman invited him for a narration, and that’s when he officially got on board for the film too

Bobby also said that during that time, his career had slowed down quite a lot and honestly, he felt the younger generation was no longer really following his work. In his words, he thought being part of a Salman Khan starrer would help him reconnect with a broader audience and bring back that momentum.

Race 3 gave him visibility again:

Race 3, released in 2018, had Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Bobby Deol in it. Even though the movie got mixed reviews from folks, it did fairly well at the box office and it reportedly crossed Rs 300 crore worldwide, which is something people remember.

For Bobby, this film seemed to help him come back into the limelight a bit. He explained that the huge reach of Salman Khan’s movies meant millions of viewers would see him again, especially younger audiences who, somehow, had drifted away from his earlier projects.

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Comeback with Aashram and Animal:

After Race 3, Bobby Deol’s career kind of saw this strong resurgence with the web series Aashram in 2020, where he took on a powerful lead role and got a whole new OTT audience. His most major comeback moment, in a real way, came with Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and even that short bit of his as the antagonist got a lot of attention everywhere.

Since then, Bobby has kept working across films and OTT projects, including The Ba**ds of Bollywood* and Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Next, he’ll be seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Bandar, along with Jana Nayagan, which is being positioned as Vijay’s final film and it’s currently waiting for CBFC clearance.