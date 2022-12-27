Bleach part 1 finale out: Ichigo’s new weapon and Uryu’s treachery leave fans excited for part 2

Following the release of Bleach part 1 finale, Studio Pierrot has rolled out the trailer for the second part.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach TYBW) part 1 finale is finally out and fans of the popular anime series can now enjoy back to back action-packed episodes (Bleach episode 12 and episode 13). The finale being a special one-hour episode left netizens thrilled and the anime instantly joined the trending list on Twitter. Fans are sharing their favorite moments from the first part of Bleach, especially the finale. Spoiler alert, the Bleach finale was all about Ichigo and his new weapon Zanpakuto Zangetsu. The weapon helped Ichigo to realise his full potential.

In the Bleach part 1 finale episode, Ichigo Kurosaki also learned about his lineage. The story also shows how Ichigo’s mom, a Quincy, and his dad, a Soul Reaper, met each other. The episode explained how Ichigo inherited the powers that he has.

The special Bleach episode also revealed how Uryu agreed to fight alongside Quincies after he met Yhwach and Jugram Haschwalth. This means that Uryu is facing Ichigo in the battle of Quincies and Shinigami. The Bleach finale was an emotional roller coaster for the fans and here are a few of the best reactions from Twitter.

