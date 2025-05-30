BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is facing backlash after shocking claims surfaced about her brother, Kim Jung Hun.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has been caught in a storm of controversy after serious allegations emerged against her brother, Kim Jung Hun. An anonymous post appeared on the Korean forum Blind on May 29, where a woman accused Kim of secretly filming their intimate moment without her consent.

According to her, the incident took place at Kim’s home, and she discovered later that a hidden camera had captured everything. The woman further alleged that Kim had done this to multiple women before and branded him a repeat offender. The post, titled “I was illegally filmed by BLACKPINK Jisoo’s brother,” has sparked widespread outrage and concern online.

She said, "I couldn’t believe it. What made it worse was learning that he had shown the video to his acquaintances and even bragged about having multiple recordings of different women." The woman also said that Kim Jung Hun was meeting and sleeping with other women even when his wife was pregnant. This made people even more angry and upset after hearing about his actions.

"He treated women like sexual objects and ignored their consent and feelings. I never gave my consent. I did not know I was being filmed. I am a victim," she claimed.

Meanwhile, Jisoo's brother has denied all the accusations. He said the claims are not true and that he is now thinking about taking legal action against the person who made the post. Jisoo's team responded by saying, "We are currently looking into the details and checking the facts."