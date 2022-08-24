BLACKPINK's Pink Venom becomes most played song by female artists across the world

Credit: File photo

BLACKPINK girls Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé have always impressed us with their talent. K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's new song "Pink Venom" released on August 19 topped Spotify's Global Top 50 chart for 2 days. YG Entertainment said on Monday that "Pink Venom" hit 6,710,743 million streams on the previous day.

On the first day of its release, it reached 7,937,036 streams.YG Entertainment explained, "It slightly decreased from the first day, but it is still the most played song released by female artists around the world this year. BLACKPINK is the first K-pop artist who topped the chart for 2 consecutive days."

As Spotify's streaming chart is reflected in the US Billboard's main chart Hot 100, attention is also being paid to BLACKPINK's Billboard ranking. In addition, "Pink Venom" topped iTunes' "Top Song" chart in 74 countries, including the U.S. and the U.K. It also topped the "Worldwide Song" chart for 2 straight days.

The third person commented, “The instrumental in this mv is out of this world even if we didn't see the whole music video, even if it was just a concept teaser I feel like it was a mv.” The fourth one commented, “can't wait for it anymore i am so desperate to watch the mv and I know this going to be one more masterpiece from BLACKPINK.” Another said, “I love my girls!! You are the best!! Thank you for the inspiration and for being in my life! BLACKPINK.”

Another fan mentioned, “This teaser is amazing! Blackpink/blink forever we're so proud of you as always, we love you and always support you.”

For the uninformed, BLACKPINK is known for the hits like How You Like That, Ddu-du Ddu-du, Kill This Love, and many more songs. They marked their debut in August 2016 and their tracks "Whistle" and "Boombayah", were massive hits and also on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart.

