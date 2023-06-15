Blackpink's Jennie pens apology note to fans, says 'your understanding and support means the world to me'

Credit: Jennie/Instagram

Blackpink member Jennie has issued an apology to fans days after she abruptly left the Melbourne concert of the [BORN PINK] World Tour and said she is doing her best to recover.

Over the weekend, the music group -- also consisting of Jisoo, Lisa, and Rose -- was performing in Melbourne, Australia, as part of their ongoing tour. According to videos circulating on social media, Jennie was seen leaving the show midway through the quartet's performance.

The 27-year-old rapper took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to personally apologise to Blinks, the fan group of Blackpink. "Dear Melbourne Blinks, I'm so sorry I wasn't able to finish the show on Sunday. I'm doing my best to recover. Your understanding and support means the world to me. Thank you to everyone who came out to our Melbourne show. Love you guys," "The Idol" star wrote.

After Sunday's show, the band's management company YG Entertainment announced on fan community forum Weverse: "We regret to inform you that during the BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] IN MELBOURNE performance on June 11 (today), member JENNIE was unable to complete the stage due to her deteriorating condition."

Read|Oscar winning actress Glenda Jackson passes away due to illness

"We would like to extend our sincerest apologies to all the fans who have shown their support for BLACKPINK and those who attended the event... JENNIE expressed her strong determination to carry on with the performance until the end. However, following medical advice on site, we immediately took measures to ensure she receives ample rest and stability," the agency had added in the statement.

The nature of Jennie's health condition is unknown. Earlier this month, Blackpink leader Jisoo tested positive for COVID-19 following which she skipped the group's stage shows in Japan.

(With inputs from PTI)