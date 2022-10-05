BLACKPINK’s agency to take legal action after Jennie’s photos with BTS’ V leak

V,Jennie/Instagram

Blackpink's management company YG Entertainment has made a similar statement in response to the rumours that V and Jennie are dating days after Big Hit did. The agency stated that they are looking into the source of the leak itself as well as pursuing legal action against the person who released her private photographs.

The statement read, “We have officially requested the police to investigate the original distributor of BLACKPINK Jennie’s personal photographs. We have been monitoring the situation and submitted our complaint in September after gathering information.”

It further read, “YG has refrained from commenting and expressing our position in the past to minimize the damage. However, we felt a sense of responsibility that it was no longer possible to condone the mass spread of rumors, criticism, personal attacks, sexual harassment, and privacy violations that were coming with the personal photographs. Therefore, we would like to clarify that we are taking legal action to rectify the situation.”

“We would like to inform you that this case is being filed for violations of the Information and Communication Network Act, violation of illegal information and distribution, and obscene use of communication media.”

Alleged images of V (Kim Taehyung) of BTS and Jennie had been circulating online for months, fueling speculation that the two K-Pop singers were travelling together in secret and were frequently spotted together. While V and Jennie remained silent on the matter, ARMY and Blinks vehemently denied the rumours and demonstrated that it was primarily Photoshopped. Without mentioning V or Jennie in their statement, Big Hit said last week that they will be filing a lawsuit. The eldest member of BTS, Jin, had criticised the "haters," alleging that they had sought for conflict.