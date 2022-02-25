BLACKPINK's Rose stuns in monochrome photoshoot, fans call her a 'queen'

BLACKPINK has captivated the world with their incredible music and breath-taking photoshoots.

A few hours ago, Rose from BLACKPINK has shared a slew of images sporting a gorgeous dress.

Take a look at the pics-

Throughout their career, BLACKPINK has set various online records. Their music videos for 'Kill This Love' (2019) and 'How You Like That' (2020) both broke three and established two Guinness World Records for the most-watched music video within the first 24 hours of release. They are the first Korean female act to have five music videos on YouTube each receive one billion views; the most-subscribed music act on the platform; and the most-followed girl group on Spotify, having over 28 million followers as of February 2022.

Their other achievements include winning the New Artist of the Year Award at the 31st Golden Disc Awards and the 26th Seoul Music Awards, the Mnet Asian Music Award for Best Female Group in 2020, the first MTV Music Video Award for a Korean girl group, and being named the first female Korean group on Forbes' 30 Under 30 Asia list.

Forbes Korea has named them one of the most powerful celebrities in South Korea, with first place in 2019, third place in 2020, and second place in 2021. BLACKPINK was recognised as a global K-pop phenomenon by South Korean President Moon Jae-in in January 2021, who credited them with promoting K-pop material around the world.