Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Blackpink's Jisoo, Camila Cabello set stage on fire as they perform Liar at Born Pink concert in Los Angeles

Blackpink is currently on its ongoing worldwide tour named Born Pink. Camila Cabello joined Jisoo at their performance in Los Angeles.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 05:59 PM IST

Blackpink's Jisoo, Camila Cabello set stage on fire as they perform Liar at Born Pink concert in Los Angeles
Blackpink's Jisoo with Camila Cabello/Instagram

The South Korean all-girl band Blackpink, consisting of Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa, is currently on their Born Pink worldwide concert tour in which they are performing 45 shows in 26 cities across the world. As part of this ongoing tour in Los Angeles on November 19, popular American singer-songwriter Camila Cabello joined the Blackpink girls.

Camila and Jisoo set the stage on fire when they performed to the former's hit track Liar and sent their fans into a tizzy. Their photos and videos are going viral across the internet. Kim Ji-soo aka Jisoo even shared her own photos with the Senorita singer on her Instagram handle.

"It was so much fun singing with you @camila_cabello! Thank you for making my stage shine even brighter! P.S. Your outfit made out of our tour merch was SO cute!", wrote the Blackpink singer with special emphasis on the American singer's customised Born Pink dress. Jisoo herself looked mesmerising in a red-slit dress.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JISOO (@sooyaaa)

READ | BTS' Jungkook burns the stage with his electrifying performance at FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony

Talking about the Blackpink's Born Pink tour, the ladies began their worldwide tour in their home country in Seoul, South Korea on October 15 and October 16 before moving on to North America where they performed in Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Hamilton, Chicago, and Newark, and finally, in Los Angeles where Camila joined Jisso.

The tour will further continue in the European cities of London, Barcelona, Cologne, Paris, Copenhagen, Berlin, and Amsterdam as the last shows of this year. The fourth leg of the tour will start early next year in Asia with performances in Bangkok, Hong Kong, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Kaohsiung, Bulacan, and Singapore till May 2023. In June of next year, the final five performances of the Blackpink's Born Pink tour will happen in the cities of Melbourne, Sydney, and Auckland.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From Greek salad to basic sprouts: Include these delicious and healthy salads in your diet
Navratri 2022: Food items people with diabetes should eat and avoid while fasting
Yoga for anxiety: These 5 Yoga asanas will help you deal with stress
Tired of insomnia? Check these 5 foods that might be killing your sleep at night
Don't like bitter gourd? Know its not so bitter health benefits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
DU UG Admissions 2022: Delhi University CSAS spot round seat allocation released at du.ac.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.