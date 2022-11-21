Blackpink's Jisoo, Camila Cabello set stage on fire as they perform Liar at Born Pink concert in Los Angeles

Blackpink's Jisoo with Camila Cabello/Instagram

The South Korean all-girl band Blackpink, consisting of Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa, is currently on their Born Pink worldwide concert tour in which they are performing 45 shows in 26 cities across the world. As part of this ongoing tour in Los Angeles on November 19, popular American singer-songwriter Camila Cabello joined the Blackpink girls.

Camila and Jisoo set the stage on fire when they performed to the former's hit track Liar and sent their fans into a tizzy. Their photos and videos are going viral across the internet. Kim Ji-soo aka Jisoo even shared her own photos with the Senorita singer on her Instagram handle.

"It was so much fun singing with you @camila_cabello! Thank you for making my stage shine even brighter! P.S. Your outfit made out of our tour merch was SO cute!", wrote the Blackpink singer with special emphasis on the American singer's customised Born Pink dress. Jisoo herself looked mesmerising in a red-slit dress.

READ | BTS' Jungkook burns the stage with his electrifying performance at FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony



Talking about the Blackpink's Born Pink tour, the ladies began their worldwide tour in their home country in Seoul, South Korea on October 15 and October 16 before moving on to North America where they performed in Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Hamilton, Chicago, and Newark, and finally, in Los Angeles where Camila joined Jisso.

The tour will further continue in the European cities of London, Barcelona, Cologne, Paris, Copenhagen, Berlin, and Amsterdam as the last shows of this year. The fourth leg of the tour will start early next year in Asia with performances in Bangkok, Hong Kong, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Kaohsiung, Bulacan, and Singapore till May 2023. In June of next year, the final five performances of the Blackpink's Born Pink tour will happen in the cities of Melbourne, Sydney, and Auckland.