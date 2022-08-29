VMAs 2022: BLACKPINK girls Rosé, Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa set the stage on fire with their dance moves on Pink Venom

Credit: VMAs//Instagram

BLACKPINK girls never fail to stun their fans with their performances. Recently, Rosé, Jennie, Jisoo, and Lisa burned the MTV VMAs stage with their debut performance on Pink Venom at MTV’s annual award show. Fans were mesmerised to see girls performing live on the stage.

BLACKPINK lovers took to social media and shared the clip from their performance. They praised the girls for conquering the stage at the American award show. For the unversed, Lisa has been nominated for BEST L-Pop Song, while the girl band has two nominations, Best Metaverse Performance and Best Group.

Watch their videos:

Meanwhile, the music video for K-pop girl group BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom has gone past 200 million views on YouTube, its management agency said, reports Yonhap. The video for its latest single, which was released on August 19, hit the milestone at 2:11 a.m. on Saturday, according to YG Entertainment.

It achieved the feat in the second shortest time among K-pop female artists after BLACKPINK`s own How You Like That video. The Pink Venom music video garnered 90.4 million views within 24 hours of its release, setting a new record for first-day viewership among female artists around the world. The song also ranked 22nd on the British Official Singles Chart Top 100.

The single will be included in the group`s second studio album, `Born Pink`, to come out on September 16. It had already secured more than 2 million pre-orders as of Thursday, only two weeks after advance purchases began. The album marks the band`s first full-group release since its first studio album titled `The Album` in October 2020.

As per Billboard, Jennie said, “I don’t think hip-hop is just about rapping. Look at Rihanna—she could make anything hip-hop. Hip-hop means something different to everyone. To me, it’s the spirit of cool—vibes, swag, whatever words you can use. I think BLACKPINK’s hip-hop is something the world hasn’t seen before. We, four girls in their twenties from different backgrounds, are using Korean and English to weave pop music with a hip-hop base. Maybe if the really cool rappers in America, who do ‘real hip-hop,’ look at us, it can seem a little like kids doing things. Our hip-hop isn’t the rebellious kind, but we are doing something very cool. What hip-hop is this? I don’t know! It’s just cool!” (With inputs from IANS)