BLACKPINK girl Lisa speaks in Australian accent after hanging out with Rose- WATCH video

BLACKPINK girls Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rose have made so many boys fall for them with their powerpack performances. The members of the very famous K-pop band never fail to impress their fans with their music.

However, Rose and Lisa were good friends even before BLACKPINK appeared. They have revealed that they used to spend their free time together in the BLACKPINK’s Netflix documentary. These girls have together appeared in ‘How You Like That’, Lovesick Girls’, ‘Kill This Love’.

Rose and Lisa revealed how good friends they are in the Netflix original titled ‘BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky’. They spent a lot of time in taking pictures. In the videos that are available on YouTube, Lisa and Rose can be heard talking about their friendship.

“I was the youngest there, and you came, and I was like, ‘excuse me, I was the youngest here,’” Lisa joked. “But we became like best friends,” she continued.

“But it took a while, but as soon as it was like,” said Rose. “And we used to fight a lot. Every single day I had to be like, ‘Rosie, can you just stop,’” Lisa added. “One time, the rapper even tried calling Rose “annoying” in Korean and instead said “black bean noodles.”

For the unversed, not all members of BLACKPINK were born and raised in Korea. Rose was born and raised in Australia, while Lisa is from Thailand. “She started getting an Australian accent. She still has it sometimes,” Rose revealed in the Netflix documentary. Meanwhile, Lisa jokingly said ‘no’ in her Australian accent.

These girls Rose, Lisa, Jennie and Jisoo are very close to each other and that is why this K-pop band BLACKPINK doesn’t have any official leader. They had decided not to give leader title to anyone after spending time as trainee.

For the unversed, BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group that includes Lisa, Rose, Jisoo and Jennie. The group debuted in the year 2016 with ‘Square One’.