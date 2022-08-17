BLACKPINK drops teaser of upcoming music video Pink Venom, fans say 'K-pop queens are back'

Credit: BLACKPINK/Instagram

BLACKPINK girls have finally released the teaser of their much-anticipated comeback song, Pink Venom on August 16. As soon as the teaser was released, fans got excited and started sharing their views.

BLACKPINK members Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé look so stylish in the video, with their masks on. Fan took to the comment box, and praised the girls. One of them wrote, “BLACKPINK are coming back so, this is going to be a marvellous man !!!!. I love their teaser concept also. Love it. Just waiting for their music video.” The second one mentioned, “one things about Blackpink they never disappoint their fans. every time they comeback they always give us the best of the best. can't wait to hear this.”

The third person commented, “The instrumental in this mv is out of this world even if we didn't see the whole music video, even if it was just a concept teaser I feel like it was a mv.” The fourth one commented, “can't wait for it anymore i am so desperate to watch the mv and i know this going to be one more masterpiece from BLACKPINK.” Another said, “I love my girls!! You are the best!! Thank you for the inspiration and for being in my life! BLACKPINK.”

Another fan mentioned, “This teaser is amazing! Blackpink/blink forever we're so proud of you as always, we love you and always support you.”

For the uninformed, BLACKPINK is known for the hits like How You Like That, Ddu-du Ddu-du, Kill This Love, and many more songs. They marked their debut in August 2016 and their tracks "Whistle" and "Boombayah", were massive hits and also on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart.

Before collaborating with Selena, BLACKPINK had collaborated with Dua Lip for Kiss and Makeup that was released in 2018. Meanwhile, Selena Gomez's Rare came out in January 2020. The first deluxe single, Boyfriend was released in April.