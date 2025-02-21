The K-pop girl band, comprised of Lisa, Rose, Jisoo and Jennie, announced that they would be embarking on a stadium tour this summer with dates in Asia, the United States and Europe.

K-pop band BLACKPINK has something super exciting in store for their fans. The group announced that they would soon embark on a world tour.

YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun-suk previously said in July 2024 that the band would be reuniting with new music and a tour. "There will be a highly anticipated comeback from BLACKPINK," he said in a video, translated from Korean.

"And it will also be the year BLACKPINK starts their world tour, " adding, "We are working hard so that many YG artists can meet with many fans," as per the outlets. BLACKPINK rose to fame in 2016 with their single Boombayah, which became No. 1. on Billboard's World Digital Songs chart.

Other hit songs are DDU-DU DDU-DU and Kill This Love. This is the first Korean girl music group to perform at Coachella with their 2019 set at the music festival, reported People.

The members of BLACKPINK have taken a break from group activities for the past year or so to focus on their solo projects. Jennie made her acting debut in HBO's The Idol in 2023, and has released songs with other musical collaborators and solo since; Rose dropped solo album Rosie in December 2024, which featured her hit Bruno Mars collab APT.

The band will perform two shows in South Korea in early July before heading to the U.S. for several stadium shows. BLACKPINK will then conclude their tour in Europe in August, including London's Wembley Stadium, making them the first K-pop girl band to perform there.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, February 27, at LiveNation.com, according to People.

