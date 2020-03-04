'Black Swan': BTS surprises Army once again with a terrific, beautiful music video

About a month ago, K-Pop boyband BTS had dropped the music video of their single 'Black Swan' performed by MN Dance Company. Soon after that, they performed the song at The Late Late Show with James Corden and the Army went berserk instantly. They have been waiting for BTS to release the official video of 'Black Swan' performed by them. Well, the most-loved band didn't disappoint as they unveiled the MV version of 'Black Swan' a while back.

The video starts with everyone suited up in white and in style kickstarting their contemporary dance on a stage in a beautiful theatre. The major highlight is Jimin who is a pro in contemporary dance, his moves and expressions will leave everyone spellbound. The boys keep on shifting from white and black suits and lights play a major role in the song. The shadow and that wings spreading, OMG! BTS has definitely raised the bar and how!

Check out the video of 'Black Swan' below:

'Mindblowing' is the word we have!

The song is the first single of the band from their latest album Map of the Soul: 7. 'Black Swan' came as an instant surprise after they dropped two music videos of their latest hit 'ON'. 'Black Swan' is beautifully directed by YongSeok Choi (Lumpens).

BTS band include seven members namely Jin (Kim Seok-jin), Suga (Min Yoon-gi), J-Hope (Jung Ho-seok), RM (Kim Nam-joon), Jimin (Park Ji-min), V (Kim Tae-hyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jung-kook).