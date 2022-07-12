Black OTT release: When, where to watch Aadi Saikumar-Darshana Banik's film

Black Poster/Twitter

The Telugu crime thriller Black starring Aadi Saikumar and Darshana Banik was released in theatres on May 28, 2022. The film marks the directorial debut of GB Krishna and is produced by Mahankali Diwakar under his banner Mahankali Movies.

Apart from Aadi Saikumar and Darshana Banik, Black also stars Kaushal Manda, Aamani, Prudvi Raj, Sathyam Rajesh, Thagubothu Ramesh, Shayam Krishna, and Madhu Nandan among others in prominent roles.

After more than a month of its theatrical release, Black is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video India. The official description of the film on the streaming platform reads, "Aditya is a police constable whose life takes a turn when murder and robbery take place while he's on duty. Can Aditya manage it all?".

The OTT release information was shared by the Twitter handle CinemRare, which lists down the streaming releases of Indian and international films and series across languages on the streaming platforms available in the nation.

The music of Black is composed by Suresh Bobbili, who also worked as the music director on the recently released Virata Parvam, a romantic action drama film starring Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati in the lead roles.



Satish Mutyala served as the cinematographer for Black whose credits also include the 2014 action-drama Rowdy starring the father-son duo of Mohan Babu and Vishnu Manchu in lead roles. It is the remake of the 2005 Hindi political crime thriller film Sarkar headlined by the father-son duo of Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. Just like its remake, Rowdy was also directed by Ram Gopal Varma.

Coming back to Black, before its OTT release, the world television premiere of its Hindi dubbed version was held on Zee Cinema on June 21.