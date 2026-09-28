'BJP bhakts deserve this': Netizens react as Siwet Tomar thrashes Shehzad Poonawalla on Rise And Fall 2 | Viral video

Siwet Tomar has been evicted from Rise And Fall 2 after a major physical fight with former BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla. Siwet grabbing Shehzad by the neck and pushed him down. Shehzad's clothes were also torn during the confrontation. But, netizens are celebrating Siwet's attack on Shehzad.

Rise And Fall 2 took a dramatic turn on Monday when Siwet Tomar and Shehzad Poonawalla got into a physical altercation inside the Tower. A viral video of Siwet grabbing Shehzad by the neck and pushing him down has sparked a strong reaction online. The reality show, which premiered on September 26, features 15 contestants competing in a Rulers-versus-Workers format, with participants divided between the luxurious Penthouse and the challenging Basement.

The third day began with the Ultimate Ruler race, with the winner set to gain the biggest decision-making power in the Tower and immunity from the week's elimination. However, before the race could begin, the Rulers had to vote out the contestant they considered the weakest decision-maker. Siwet quickly became a target, with several Rulers voting against him. The development strained the equation between Siwet and Shehzad as the two had initially planned to play the game together.

After being voted out of the Ultimate Ruler race, Siwet got another chance to influence the game and chose Shehzad as the weakest decision-maker. He also lashed out at him, saying, "Fattu aadmi.. peet peeche kehta hai saath dena." Later, Shehzad questioned Siwet's sudden friendship with Swara after the latter had declared he would never speak to her again. The argument soon escalated, with Siwet allegedly grabbing Shehzad by the neck and pushing him down. Shehzad's clothes were also torn during the confrontation.

The viral clash has triggered a wave of reactions online, with netizens celebrating Siwet's attack on Shehzad. Since Shehzad is a former BJP spokesperson, several X users wrote, "BJP bhakts deserve this." Another added, "Siwet Tomar ki maa ko gali de raha tha, freedom of speech ke naam par aap kisi ki bhi maa ko gali kasise de sakte ho. Shehzad should be punished.." "He deserved a lot more, isko aur peetna chahiye tha", read a comment. An X user added, "Lifelong follower of Narendra Modi got a reality check."

Former BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla beaten black and blue in a reality show

pic.twitter.com/Lry2Azbvlo September 28, 2026

Since physical violence is prohibited inside the Tower, Siwet was evicted from Rise And Fall 2. However, the controversy didn't end there. Swara and Karan Patel reportedly disagreed with the decision, arguing that Shehzad had provoked Siwet, and chose to walk out alongside him. Produced by Banijay Asia, Rise and Fall Season 2 is hosted by Virender Sehwag and streams free, exclusively on Prime Video, with fresh episodes every day at 12 noon.

READ | Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 52: Neem Karoli Baba film mints Rs 400 crore worldwide