Bison OTT release date: When, where to watch Dhruv Vikram-starrer Mari Selvaraj's sports drama

Headlined by Tamil superstar Vikram's son Dhruv Vikram and helmed by Mari Selvaraj, the sports drama Bison Kaalamaadan, also known simply as Bison, was released in the theatres on October 17 during the Diwali festivities. Dhruv plays Vanathi Kittan in the film and his role is based on the life of former India kabaddi player Manathi Ganesan, who defeated social and caste oppression to secure his place in the Indian national kabaddi team.

Two months after its theatrical release, Bison will start streaming on Netflix from November 21 in the original Tamil language and the dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. The OTT giant took to its social media platforms and shared the announcement poster. "Kabaddi might just be a sport to you. But to Kittan, Kabaddi is his entire life. Watch Bison on Netflix, out 21 November in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam", the post was captioned.

Apart from Dhuv Vikram, Bison Kaalamaadan also starred Pasupathy, Ameer, Lal, Rajisha Vijayan, and Anupama Parameswaran in the leading roles. It is the fifth film made by Mari Selvaraj after Pariyerum Perumal, Karnan, Maamannan, and Vaazhai. He is known for directing hard-hitting dramas exploring caste-based discrimination. The Tamil sports drama was produced by Sameer Nair and Deepak Seigal, and Pa. Ranjith and Aditi Anand under their banners Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios, respectively.

Bison had clashed at the Tamil box office with the romantic comedy Dude starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, and Harish Kalyan's action thriller Diesel. Dude and Diesel were helmed by debutant directors Keerthiswaran and Shanmugam Muthusamy, respectively. Dude was a clear box office winner as it grossed Rs 110 crore worldwide, Bison was an average performer with the global earnings of Rs 65 crore, while Diesel was a complete disaster as it could not earn even more than Rs 5 crore globally.

