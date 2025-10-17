Bison Kaalamaadan X review: Dhruv Vikram steals the show in Mari Selvaraj's 'hard-hitting' sports drama, say viewers

Bison Kaalamaadan has clashed at the Tamil box office with the romantic comedy Dude starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, and Harish Kalyan's action thriller Diesel.

Headlined by Vikram's son Dhruv Vikram, the Tamil sports drama Bison Kaalamaadan released in the theatres on October 17. The film also features Pasupathy, Ameer, Lal, Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan and Azhagam Perumal in the leading roles. Mari Selvaraj, who is known for directing hard-hitting dramas exploring caste-based discrimination, is the director.

Bison Kaalamaadan has received extremely positive reviews from the viewers, who have seen the film on its first day of release. The audiences can't stop praising Dhruv Vikram's sensational performance as the kabaddi player Kittan in the film, which is inspired from the real-life story of Arjuna Award-winning kabaddi player Manathi Ganesan.

Sharing that the star kid steals the show, one user on X wrote, "Bison Kaalamaadan is a solid sports drama blended with caste and political conflict. Dhruv Vikram is the show-stealer with a terrific performance", while another added, "Dhruv Vikram steals the show with a stellar and heartfelt performance in a high voltage sports drama. His carefully callibrated powerhouse act leaves a mark, be it raw Kabaddi scenes, thrilling stunts or searing emotional moments.A star performer is born."

"Dhruv Vikram - A Star is Born. He has put in a lot of hard work, both physically and mentally. He lived the role and played like a pro kabaddi player. His stunts in the first half and emotional sequences in the second half were top-notch", read another post. Calling it a blockbuster, one user wrote, "Bison - BLOCKBUSTER. Outstanding performances & music. One of the best films of 2025! Mari Selvaraj is one of the best directors in Kollywood."

Bison Kaalamaadan has clashed at the Tamil box office with the romantic comedy Dude starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, and Harish Kalyan's action thriller Diesel. Dude and Diesel have been helmed by debutant directors Keerthiswaran and Shanmugam Muthusamy, respectively.

