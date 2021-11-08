Bipasha Banikya sets ablaze the influencing industry with her fashion transition reels*

This young girl is the quintessence of stunning style and pristine beauty

Each day, we come across an individual on social media who defines themselves as an influencer. Yet, only a few adhere to the real connotation of the word by doing total justice to the influencing industry and their dreams.



Bipasha Banikya is one such individual who has solidified a benchmark in the influencing arena with her exceptional knowledge in the realm of fashion, beauty and travel.



Hailing from the land of blue hills and red rivers, Guwahati, sure it was an onerous job for Bipasha to set her feet in the city of dreams. She creates content apropos of lifestyle, fashion, beauty and travel.



Bipasha Banikya heretofore loved to share her pictures on social networking sites, especially Instagram. Though she collaborated with many photographers, it was when a coalition proposal from an energy drink that escalated her influencing career.



This young girl is the quintessence of stunning style and pristine beauty. Her dedication and devotion to being fashionably creative and inventive have fetched her alliance with a total of 150 brands functioning on a global level. Her fashion reels on Instagram amass to get more than thousands and sometimes millions of views.



Bipasha with her extraordinary chic stylishness has created some flabbergasting rig-outs that have inspired millions to follow her. Deeming the great reach that social media platforms render, Bipasha finds Instagram a blessing.



Her work profile includes some notable brands like Forever 21, Grand Hyatt, Aldo, Nykaa, Marks & Spencer, Puma, Indigo airlines, Nivea, Ponds, etc.



Bipasha Banikya is also a national-level swimmer and a trained Bharatanatyam dancer. A few of her hobbies include travelling and reading as well.

