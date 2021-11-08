Bipasha Banikya sets ablaze the influencing industry with her fashion transition reels*

Headlines

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Sara Ali Khan calls herself, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakal bacche' of 'Raja' Saif Ali Khan, 'Rani' Amrita Singh

Sanju Samson breaks silence after exclusion from India's squad against Australia

'Unpredictable security situation': Canada issues travel advisory for India amid row over Hardeep Nijjar's killing

DNA TV Show: What is Women's Reservation Bill? Explained

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Nipah Virus Alert: No fresh cases reported in Kerala; situation under control but threat continues

Anantnag Encounter: Indian Army’s week long manhunt ends with killing of Lashkar terrorist Uzair Khan and others

7 Foods to eat during dengue

7 Foods to avoid during pregnancy

7 Benefits of keeping snake plant at home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

Nipah Virus Alert: No fresh cases reported in Kerala; situation under control but threat continues

Anantnag Encounter: Indian Army’s week long manhunt ends with killing of Lashkar terrorist Uzair Khan and others

From Rifles To Drones, What Explosive Gifts Kim Jong Un Received From Russia?

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Sara Ali Khan calls herself, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakal bacche' of 'Raja' Saif Ali Khan, 'Rani' Amrita Singh

Watch: Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Salma Khan perform Ganesh aarti at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home, video goes viral

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Bipasha Banikya sets ablaze the influencing industry with her fashion transition reels*

This young girl is the quintessence of stunning style and pristine beauty

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2021, 06:14 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Each day, we come across an individual on social media who defines themselves as an influencer. Yet, only a few adhere to the real connotation of the word by doing total justice to the influencing industry and their dreams.

Bipasha Banikya is one such individual who has solidified a benchmark in the influencing arena with her exceptional knowledge in the realm of fashion, beauty and travel.

Hailing from the land of blue hills and red rivers, Guwahati, sure it was an onerous job for Bipasha to set her feet in the city of dreams. She creates content apropos of lifestyle, fashion, beauty and travel.

Bipasha Banikya heretofore loved to share her pictures on social networking sites, especially Instagram. Though she collaborated with many photographers, it was when a coalition proposal from an energy drink that escalated her influencing career.

This young girl is the quintessence of stunning style and pristine beauty. Her dedication and devotion to being fashionably creative and inventive have fetched her alliance with a total of 150 brands functioning on a global level. Her fashion reels on Instagram amass to get more than thousands and sometimes millions of views.

Bipasha with her extraordinary chic stylishness has created some flabbergasting rig-outs that have inspired millions to follow her. Deeming the great reach that social media platforms render, Bipasha finds Instagram a blessing.

Her work profile includes some notable brands like Forever 21, Grand Hyatt, Aldo, Nykaa, Marks & Spencer, Puma, Indigo airlines, Nivea, Ponds, etc.

Bipasha Banikya is also a national-level swimmer and a trained Bharatanatyam dancer. A few of her hobbies include travelling and reading as well.

  

-Brand Desk Content

    RECOMMENDED STORIES

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Shehnaaz Gill grooves to Hum Toh Deewane Hue with Elvish Yadav, video goes viral, fans say 'record-tod performance'

    Meet IIM alumnus who leads Rs 2,96,000 crore company backed by Ratan Tata

    Lashkar commander Uzair Khan killed in Anantnag encounter; 7-day operation finally ends

    Manipur horror: 10-year-old son only witness to soldier father’s kidnapping, recounts shocking ordeal

    5 workout mistakes that may increase heart attack risk

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

    AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

    Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

    'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

    In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE