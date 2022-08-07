Search icon
Bimbisara: Pushpa star Allu Arjun reviews Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's movie, calls it 'engaging fantasy film'

Allu Arjun even called Nandamuri Kalyan Ram starrer Bimbisara as 'an entertainment for all age groups'. Check out the tweets below.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 04:24 PM IST

Bimbisara-Nandamuri Kalyan Ram-Allu Arjun/Twitter

Starring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in the titular role, the Telugu language fantasy action film Bimbisara opened to rave reviews from the audience and the critics on August 5 and has been running successfully in theatres across the South Indian states. Now, Pushpa star Allu Arjun has become the latest fan of Bimbisara and shared his views on the film.

Taking to his Twitter account on Sunday, August 7, Allu Arjun congratulated the entire team on its success calling the movie 'very interesting and and engaging fantasy film' as he tweeted, "Big congratulations to #Bimbisara team . Very interesting & an engaging fantasy film . Impactful presence by @NANDAMURIKALYAN garu. My respect for him for always bringing in new talent into the industry & attempting new kind of films."

In the subsequent tweet, he applauded the debut director Vassishta, music director MM Keeravani and other crew members. He even said that the film is 'entertainment for all age groups'. He wrote, "I appreciate the debut dir @DirVassishta for handling it well. Commendation to all the technicians & artists. @mmkeeravaani garu @CatherineTresa1 @iamsamyuktha_ @NTRArtsOfficial Bimbisara : An entertainment for all age groups."

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, who has also produced the film under his banner NTR Arts, responded to the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star and replied, "Thanks brother. Your appreciation on a personal note means a lot to me. Our team is ecstatic."

READ | Bimbisara: Jr NTR appreciates audience's response to his brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's film

For the unversed, the fantasy action epic follows Bimbisara, the ruler of the 5th century Magadha empire who lands in the modern world through time travel and plans to conquer it. Apart from Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, it also stars Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

Along with Bimbisara, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur starrer period romantic saga Sita Ramam also released on August 5 and even after the clash, both films are doing well at the box office and have revived the Telugu film industry.

