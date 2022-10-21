Bimbisara OTT release: When, where to watch Nandamuri Kalyan Ram starrer action film

Bimbisara/Twitter

Starring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in the titular role, the Telugu language fantasy action film Bimbisara was a critical and commercial success when it was released in the theatres on August 5 and after more than two months, the film is ready for its streaming digital premiere.

Bimbisara has started streaming on ZEE5 from Friday, October 21, in multiple languages namely Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu. Sharing the details for its OTT release, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram took to his Twitter handle on the evening of Thursday, October 20, and wrote, "Get ready to fall back into the time of #Bimbisara and his Trigartala, streaming from MIDNIGHT TODAY!"

The fantasy action epic follows Bimbisara, the ruler of the 5th-century Magadha empire who lands in the modern world through time travel and plans to conquer it. Apart from its leading Telugu star, it also features Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.



When the movie was released, RRR star Jr NTR and Pushpa star Allu Arjun shared their reviews on Twitter. Jr NTR had written, "Hearing great things about #Bimbisara. It feels good when people enjoy a film with the sort of enthusiasm we felt while watching it for the first time. @NANDAMURIKALYAN anna you are irreplaceable as King Bimbisara. @DirVassishta handled the film like a pro. The legendary @mmkeeravaani garu is the backbone of #Bimbisara. Shoutout to all the actors and technicians who made this a success."

On the other hand, Allu Arjun wrote, "Big congratulations to #Bimbisara team. Very interesting & an engaging fantasy film. Impactful presence by @NANDAMURIKALYAN garu. My respect for him for always bringing in new talent into the industry & attempting new kind of films. I appreciate the debut dir @DirVassishta for handling it well. Commendation to all the technicians & artists. @mmkeeravaani garu @CatherineTresa1 @iamsamyuktha_ @NTRArtsOfficial Bimbisara: An entertainment for all age groups."