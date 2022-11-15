Bimbisara Hindi OTT release: When, where to watch Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's fantasy action film

Bimbisara/File photo

Starring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Samyuktha Menon, and Prakash Raj in the leading roles, the Telugu language fantasy action film Bimbisara started streaming on ZEE5 from Friday, October 21, in its original version and as well as dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Now, the Hindi version of the Mallidi Vassishta directorial has been streaming on the same OTT platform since November 11. The film's production banner NTR Arts shared the news on its Twitter handle on November 11 with the tweet that read, "Thank you all for the love. We are coming closer to you with Bimbisara in Hindi. Watch now, only on Zee5 in Hindi | Telugu | Tamil | Kannada | Malayalam".

The film begins in the year 500 B.C when Bimbisara, essayed by Kalyan Ram, is the emperor of the Trigartala empire. A vile egomaniac, his violent antics have no limit. However, his ego trip ends when his banished twin brother Devadatta ambushes him and teleports him - through a magical mirror to the present-day world.

Ahead of the Hindi language premiere on ZEE5, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram said, "It makes me extremely happy that Bimbisara has performed so well on ZEE5 and has crossed 200+ Million Streaming Minutes. I feel overwhelmed seeing so much love and appreciation. It makes me truly happy that people have enjoyed the film and now it will be available to them in Hindi too."



READ | Bimbisara Twitter review: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram starrer is 'paisa wasool' entertainer, say netizens

When the movie was released in the theatres on August 5, Telugu superstars Jr NTR and Allu Arjun shared their reviews on Twitter. While the RRR star wrote, "It feels good when people enjoy a film with the sort of enthusiasm we felt while watching it for the first time", the Pushpa star tweeted, "Big congratulations to #Bimbisara team. Very interesting & an engaging fantasy film."