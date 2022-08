Bimbisara box office collection day 2: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram starrer collects Rs 20 crore worldwide

Credit: File photo

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's film Bimbisara, which also features Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon, and Warina Hussain, has collected more than Rs 20 crore worldwide. Jr. NTR's brother Nandamuri plays the role of the Emperor of Magadh in the 5th century BC. The film has received positive reactions from the netizens.

As per Sacnilk.com report, the film that 50% of its investment on its first day, has collected Rs 20.20 crore worldwide. In India, the film has scored Rs 15.50 crores net, and Rs 18.10 crores gross in two days. Meanwhile, Pushpa star Allu Arjun took to his Twitter account on Sunday, August 7, and congratulated the entire team on its success calling the movie 'very interesting and engaging fantasy film'.

He tweeted, "Big congratulations to #Bimbisara team. Very interesting & an engaging fantasy film. Impactful presence by @NANDAMURIKALYAN garu. My respect for him for always bringing in new talent into the industry & attempting new kind of films."

Big congratulations to #Bimbisara team . Very interesting & an engaging fantasy film . Impactful presence by @NANDAMURIKALYAN garu . My respect for him for always bringing in new talent into the industry & attempting new kind of films. — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 7, 2022

In the subsequent tweet, he applauded the debut director Vassishta, music director MM Keeravani and other crew members. He even said that the film is 'entertainment for all age groups'. He wrote, "I appreciate the debut dir @DirVassishta for handling it well. Commendation to all the technicians & artists. @mmkeeravaani garu @CatherineTresa1 @iamsamyuktha_ @NTRArtsOfficial Bimbisara : An entertainment for all age groups."

After watching the film, netizens shared their reviews on Twitter. One of the social media users wrote, “Seriously, is this film directed by a debutant Looks like an experienced director has directed this film.”

Another said, “Overall A Satisfactory Sci-Fi Entertainer Unique story coupled with some well-written sequences and hero characterization. BGM is the soul of the film Flipside, 2nd half could've been handled better along with the villain characters and climax portion.”

The release of dubbed versions are acknowledged as a major factor behind the recent successes of several pan-Indian movies from down South. But in an interesting move that goes against the trend, Telugu movie Bimbisara has taken the subtitling route to outside markets.

In the wake of RRR, KGF2 and Pushpa’s super success, the lavishly-mounted fantasy action-drama, Bimbisara, is targeting a wide release. UFO Moviez, which recently distributed much loved 777 Charlie and Rocketry, will release the Telugu film in North India with English subtitles.



The spokesperson for UFO Moviez points out that during the Coronavirus-triggered pandemic, when people were locked in their homes for months together, they devoured content from across India and the world.

"As a result, language is no longer a barrier and they are now open to watching content with subtitles. OTT has changed viewing habits and we are confident that a good film in any language will bring people to the theatre," he asserts, promising that Bimbisara which offers a larger-than-life, big screen experience will not disappoint.

The film is produced by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s home banner NTR Arts, which despite intense competition from other filmmakers, was able to put together this massive project. (With inputs from IANS)