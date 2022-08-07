Bimbisara box office collection day 1: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram starrer mints Rs 6 crore

Credit: File photo

Bimbisara starring Jr. NTR’s brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in the title role of the Emperor of Magadh in the 5th century BC has been released in theatres. The film also features Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon, and Warina Hussain. The film has received good reviews from the netizens.

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's film earned Rs 6.3 crore at the box office on day 1. As per Sacnilk.com report, the film has already recovered 50% of its investment on its first day and collected 6.30 crore in AP/TG.

After watching the film, netizens shared their reviews on Twitter. One of the social media users wrote, “Seriously, is this film directed by a debutant Looks like an experienced director has directed this film.”

Another said, “Overall A Satisfactory Sci-Fi Entertainer Unique story coupled with some well-written sequences and hero characterization. BGM is the soul of the film Flipside, 2nd half could've been handled better along with the villain characters and climax portion.”

#Bimbisara average 2nd half that missed the interesting plot as in 1st half. @mmkeeravaani 1 man show throughout the movie with terrific music. Overall decent to Good film at box office finally after consecutive flops .. — NelloreReviews (@nellore_reviews) August 5, 2022

The final review of the film is 4.2/5.After long time I felt a grand theatrical experience. Audience can watch the film without any doubt.. Full paisa vasool film. TFI got it's golden days are back..Exceeded all the expectations. Big numbers are ahead for #Bimbisara at BO.

(3/3) — Rahul Karthikeya Nagireddygari (@RNagireddygari) August 5, 2022

#Bimbisara my review starting 20 min tappa migatdi anta excellent.. Blind ga velipovachu Pisa vasool.

B, c center s lo chusevallu keeravani ki gudi kadatru.

Prefer single screen — Maruti prasad (@maruti497) August 5, 2022

#Bimbisara Overall A Satisfactory Sci-Fi Entertainer



Unique story coupled with some well written sequences and hero characterization. BGM is the soul of the film



Flipside, 2nd half could've been handled better along with the villain characters and climax portion



Rating: 2.75/5 — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) August 5, 2022

#Bimbisara The final review of the film 4/5

good theatrical experience. Audience can watch the film without any doubt..

Full paisa vasool film.

Exceeded all the expectations. Big numbers are ahead for #Bimbisara.#JrNTR #KalyanRam #bimbisarareview #NTR31 pic.twitter.com/qXn7MZfnxu — BB GN (@iNaveengn) August 5, 2022

#Bimbisara review :@NANDAMURIKALYAN gets a win ! went to movie with low expectations and surprisingly it’s good ! Screenplay and writing are major pro .

Strictly for socio fantasy lovers

Rating : 3/5 pic.twitter.com/j1GG9E8Mki — Akhilesh Rajana (@AkhileshRr) August 5, 2022

Positive reviews for both #sitaraman and #bimbisara

Go and watch it guys

Expecting a good weekend for both the films pic.twitter.com/8HdYkx9aW9 — krishna das (@southcollectns) August 5, 2022

#BimbisaraOnAug5th #bimbisara first half rrview: actually decent. Some of the portions don’t work, but present day on it hits it’s stride. Interval is well built too. Lot on second half — Sai_Reviews (@saisaysmovies) August 5, 2022

#Bimbisara Review:



A Superb Fantasy Action Film#NandamuriKalyanram Looks Energetic & Shines#CatherineTresa & others were good@DirVassishta's debut is too good



Story is good & screenplay is decent



BGM & Music



Rating: /5#bimbisarareview #KalyanRam — jaswanth tarak9999 (@ChowdaryGariA14) August 5, 2022

The release of dubbed versions are acknowledged as a major factor behind the recent successes of several pan-Indian movies from down South. But in an interesting move that goes against the trend, Telugu movie Bimbisara has taken the subtitling route to outside markets.

In the wake of RRR, KGF2 and Pushpa’s super success, the lavishly-mounted fantasy action-drama, Bimbisara, is targeting a wide release. UFO Moviez, which recently distributed much loved 777 Charlie and Rocketry, will release the Telugu film in North India with English subtitles.



The spokesperson for UFO Moviez points out that during the Coronavirus-triggered pandemic, when people were locked in their homes for months together, they devoured content from across India and the world.

"As a result, language is no longer a barrier and they are now open to watching content with subtitles. OTT has changed viewing habits and we are confident that a good film in any language will bring people to the theatre," he asserts, promising that Bimbisara which offers a larger-than-life, big screen experience will not disappoint.

The film is produced by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s home banner NTR Arts, which despite intense competition from other filmmakers, was able to put together this massive project. (With inputs from IANS)