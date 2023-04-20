Billlie cancels, postpones all upcoming schedules after Moon Sua's brother and ASTRO member Moonbin passes away

Credit: Billie-Moonbin/Intsagram

Billie has cancelled or postponed all their upcoming schedules as one of the band members Moon Sua is late singer K-pop star Moonbin’s sister. On April 20, Mystic Story issued a statement and informed fans about the cancellation and/or postponement of all schedules.

The statement read, “Hello, this is Mystic Story. We notify you of the cancellation and/or postponement of all schedules planned for this week. In the case of the fan sign events, we plan to notify you of rescheduled dates and further details in a subsequent statement, and in the case of all other broadcast appearance schedules, we also intend on uploading separate notices soon. We ask fans for your understanding.”

Fans have been consoling Sua, one of them wrote, “please give sua any time she needs, mental health is always more important than work, we will be waiting and be for her even if she won't be able to come back soon or anytime. Please take good care of Sua now.”

The second one said, “thank you. please take care of sua, she needs her company to be understanding and supportive.”The third one tweeted, “If anyone on Sua’s bubble or other form of communication send her some kind words please generally send all your idols some heartfelt messages if you can and take care of each other we all deserve love.”

The fourth person commented, “I literally just saw Moon Sua yesterday when Billlie was prerecording for Show Champion and she looked so happy. I cant even imagine the pain she must be going though right now and hope she takes as much time away as she needs. My thoughts go out to Moonbin and all of his family.”

For the unversed, the popular K-pop boy group ASTRO member Moonbin passed away on Wednesday at the age of 25. The actual reason behind his death is still unknown. Taking to Instagram, the ASTRO group shared an official statement in their local language confirming the news of Moonbin’s death.

The official statement (roughly translated in English) reads, "This is Fantagio. First of all, we would like to express our apologies for bringing you such sad and heartbreaking news. On April 19, ASTRO member Moonbin suddenly left us and became a star in the sky. Although it cannot be compared to the grief of the bereaved family who lost their beloved son and brother, the ASTRO members, as well as our fellow Fantagio artists and executives, are deeply mourning the deceased in great sadness and shock."As per several reports, the ASTRO member was found dead at his residence by his manager who informed the police.

"It is even more painful to deliver the sudden news to the fans who have supported Moonbin and sent him generous love. We are more heartbroken because we know the heart of the deceased who always loved and thought of his fans more than anyone else. We earnestly ask you to refrain from speculative and malicious reports so that the bereaved family who is deeply saddened by the sudden sad news can mourn the deceased," the statement further read.

The ASTRO group enjoys a massive fan following on social media with over 5 million followers on Instagram.

"According to the bereaved family’s wishes, the funeral will be held as quietly as possible with family, friends and company colleagues in attendance. Once again, we send our deep condolences to the deceased," the statement concluded. (With inputs from ANI)