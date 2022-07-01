Bill Gates tweets 'great meeting' after his photo with Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar goes viral

Mahesh Babu-Bill Gates-Namrata Shirodkar

American businessman, Microsoft founder billionaire Bill Gates has shared his experience of bumping into Mahesh Babu and the latter's wife Namrata Shirodkar in New York. Earlier on Wednesday, the Telugu superstar shared a picture of meeting Bill Gates with his wife Namrata on his Twitter.

Mahesh posted the picture and called Bill one of the humble persona and called him an 'inspiration.' Mahesh tweeted, "Had the pleasure of meeting Mr. @thisisbillgates! One of the greatest visionaries this world has seen... and yet the most humble! Truly an inspiration!!"

Here's the post

Now, Bill retweeted Babu's picture and shared his experience of meeting them by stating, "Being in New York is always fun – you never know who you’ll run into. It was great meeting you and Namrata!"

Here's Bill's response to Mahesh's gesture

Being in New York is always fun – you never know who you’ll run into. It was great meeting you and Namrata! https://t.co/qBykgcXDS6 — Bill Gates (@BillGates) June 30, 2022

On Wednesday, Mahesh posted their picture, in which he was seen donning a checked shirt that he teamed up with black trousers. And to complete his look he opted for black sports shoes and a cap. On the other hand, Microsoft`s co-founder sported a charcoal sweatshirt and grey trousers.

While Namrata wore a casual white tee that she paired with flared pants. To complement her entire look, she was seen carrying transparent sunglasses over her head. Mahesh with his wife and two children- Sitara Ghattamaneni and Gautham Ghattamaneni have been on a holiday for a while. During their tour, they visited different parts of Europe. Currently, they are in New York where they met Bill Gates.

Telugu actor also shared a picture with Bill Gates at a restaurant. He wrote, "A that was" along with heart-eye emojis. Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in the hit Telegu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The movie also starred Keerthy Suresh and was directed by Parasuram Petla. It was released in theatres on May 12. After the success of his recent film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Mahesh Babu will soon be seen sharing the big screen with Pooja Hedge in a Sukumar`s directorial.