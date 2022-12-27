As bikers chase Rashmika Mandanna's car post Varisu audio launch, actress scolds them for not wearing helmets. Watch

Rashmika Mandanna schooled some fans who were following her

Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for two big releases in January and has already begun promotions for both. Her first film of 2023 is the Tamil big-budget entertainer Varisu, starring Vijay. On Saturday, the film’s audio launch was held in Chennai, where Rashmika was also in attendance. A recent video of her interaction with fans after the event has surfaced online, where the actress is schooling some of them in traffic rules.

Varisu’s audio launch was held at Chennai’s Nehru Indoor Stadium on December 24. After the event concluded, Rashmika was on her way back to her hotel in her car when she realized a bunch of her fans were chasing her on their bikes. The video shows Rashmika’s car coming to a halt and she speaks to the fans, scolding them for not wearing helmets on their bikes. When the bikers respond they will wear helmets, Rashmika pushes and tells them to wear their helmets then and there.

The exchange has been shared by a number of the actress’ fans on social media, with all of them applauding her for the way she dealt with those fans. “Such a gem of a person she is,” tweeted one fan. Another wrote, “She is love. So great the way she handled it.” Another tweet read, “Her concern for fans is so adoarable.”

Vairsu, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, also stars Jayasudha, Shaam, Prabhu, and Prakash Raj, apart from Vijay and Rashmika. The film is slated to be released in theatres on January 12, 2023 to coincide with Makar Sankranti. It is set to clash with Ajith’s Thunivu, which will be released a day after it. Rashmika will also be seen in Mission Majnu, a Hindi-language spy thriller starring Sidharth Malhotra. The film will be released on Netflix on January 20.