'Bijlee Bijlee' fame Harrdy Sandhu's old wardrobe malfunction video surfaces, Palak Tiwari's EPIC reaction goes viral

Crooned by Harrdy Sandhu and composed by B Praak, the Punjabi hit song 'Bijlee Bijlee' was released in October last year and still continues to amaze people. After the song's release, the Internet was flooded with celebrities and netizens recreating the hook step of the track. The song video also marked the debut of Shweta Tiwari's glamorous daughter Palak Tiwari in the entertainment industry.

On February 14, Harrdy shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes video from the song's shoot when he suffered from a wardrobe malfunction. As he danced to be groovy beats of the track with Palak, his pants slip off in the video. Sharing the video, captioned it as "Yeh bhi hua tha" and added a tears of joy emoji. Palak took to the comments section and wrote, "how did I actually forget about this !!!" with a tears of joy emoji. Her epic reaction immediately went viral garnering a thousand likes.

Watch the viral video

After the song became a viral sensation, Shweta Tiwari was seen dancing to the track along with daughter Palak in November. The mother-daughter chemistry was loved by the audience who had dropped comments such as "uffff mum and daughter duo killing it", "Both are looking sisters", "If only anyone could replace Palak in this song, it would be you !!!".

Harrdy Sandhu, who portrayed Madan Lal in Kabir Khan sports drama 83, made Ranveer Singh and the real heroes of the 1983 Cricket World Cup dance to the track on the film's premiere in Mumbai in December. The singer's performance was appreciated in the film based on India's maiden ODI World Cup win.

Meanwhile, Palak Tiwari will soon be seen in a commercial with Varun Dhawan. Videos from their shooting had gone viral on social media recently.