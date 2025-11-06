Bihar Elections: 5 web series that perfectly capture state’s political mood

As Bihar votes today, revisit five gripping web series that vividly portray the state’s crime, power and politics.

1. Khakee: The Bihar Chapter (Netflix)

Set in the early 2000s, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter follows an honest IPS officer’s battle against a dreaded gang lord in Sheikhpura. The series highlights the nexus between crime, caste and politics that shaped Bihar’s law-and-order system. Starring Karan Tacker and Avinash Tiwary, it gives a gripping glimpse into the real Bihar of that era.

2. Maharani (SonyLIV)

Inspired by real political shifts in Bihar, Maharani stars Huma Qureshi as Rani Bharti, a homemaker who unexpectedly becomes the Chief Minister after her husband’s accident. The show explores power struggles, caste equations and corruption, offering a powerful look at Bihar’s political landscape and women’s role in governance.

3. Rangbaaz: Darr Ki Raajneeti (Zee5)

The third season of Rangbaaz dives deep into Bihar’s murky politics of power and fear. Vineet Kumar Singh plays a gangster-turned-politician, reflecting how muscle power often merges with political ambitions. The series captures the grit and chaos of small-town Bihar politics.

4. Dupahiya (Prime Video)

A lesser-known gem, Dupahiya blends rural life and local politics in Bihar through a tale of greed, rivalry and betrayal. The story revolves around a village leader whose ambitions lead to chaos, mirroring the state’s grassroots political conflicts.

5. Raktanchal (MX Player)

Set in Purvanchal, on the Bihar, Uttar Pradesh border, Raktanchal portrays the violent world of tender mafia and regional politics. Based on true events from the 1980s, the series unravels the rise of criminal-politicians, showing how Bihar’s politics has often been stained with blood and power