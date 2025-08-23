Bigg Boss TRP report: Which season topped charts with maximum viewership?

As Bigg Boss 19 approaches, fans look back at the show’s history to find out which season set unbeatable TRP records, a benchmark the new season will have to surpass.

Bigg Boss 13: The unbeatable TRP champion

When Bigg Boss 13 aired from September 29, 2019, to February 15, 2020, it captivated viewers like never before. The season opened with a stellar TRP of 2.8, maintained solid weekly ratings between 2.1 and 2.5, and ended with a record-breaking finale TRP of 4.9, the highest among all seasons. Reviews at the time noted how Season 13 consistently featured among the top five most-watched shows on Indian television, driven by its unpredictable twists, engaging format changes, and charismatic host interactions.

The season also saw some of the most talked-about contestants like Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, and Rashami Desai, whose popularity extended far beyond the show. This powerful mix of drama, romance, and rivalries made Season 13 a cultural phenomenon in Indian reality TV history.

TRP trends after 13: Decline and the road ahead

Subsequent seasons struggled to match this success. Season 14 averaged around 1.8 TRP, and Season 15 dropped further to 0.9. Although Season 16 saw a slight rebound to 1.9 and Season 17 hovered around 2.0, none approached the highs of Season 13. Most recently, Season 18’s ratings peaked around 1.8, respectable but still far from the benchmark.

As Bigg Boss 19 looms, the show faces the challenge of reviving the magic of Season 13. Will the new season’s controversies, tasks, and drama be enough to outshine the legend of the 'S13 era'? Only time and TRP meters will tell.