Bigg Boss Telugu Ashu Reddy booked for alleged defrauding London-based engineer, took gold, cars, house worth Rs 9.35 crore in pretext of marriage

Bigg Boss Telugu 3 fame Ashu Reddy has allegedly trapped a London-based engineer in the false promise of marriage, and took money, gold, cars, and even a home, all of the assets worth Rs 9.35 crore.

The Central Crime Station (CSS) Hyderabad filed an FIR against Bigg Boss Telugu fame actress Ashu Reddy and her family for allegedly cheating a London-based software engineer of Rs 9.35 crore under the pretext of marriage. According to FIR, complainant Yenumula Satyanarayana Murthy of Shaikpet alleged that Ashu Reddy promised to marry his son Y.V Dharmendra in 2018 and took money for cars, gold, and properties, including Rs 1.80 crore for a flat in Manikonda. The complaint states she refused marriage twice, in July 2020 and July 2025, and tore blank cheques given during mediation with Tollywood actress Hema. Her parents and sister are also allegedly accused of involvement.

How did Ashu Reddy defraud the engineer?

In a FIR, the complainant stated that his "son Y.V Dharmendra is a Software Engineer working in London. When his son was in India in 2018, he met Ashu Reddy through mutual friends. Reddy told his son that she was an actress and that she completed masters in the USA. She also said that she had come to Hyderabad to work in films. Within two months of meeting him, in March 2018, she told his son that she loved him and that she would marry only him. His son clearly informed her about his earlier marriage and that the divorce was in process. She told him that his past did not matter and continued the relationship. After his son accepted her proposal, she told his son that her H1B visa had an issue. She admitted to his son that she had completed her master's and was not interested in further pursuing education anymore."

The FIR continued, "She further stated that her education loan was pending, and her father had stopped supporting her financially. She also admitted to the fact that she was interested in pursuing an acting career and wanted to move back to India, and asked him to support her financially in her endeavors. At the same time, she repeatedly assured his son that she would marry him. Because of this, his son trusted her completely and started catering to her financial needs."

Ashu Reddy and her family started asking for financial support from Dharmendra

Actress Reddy began asking the man's son for regular financial support and a luxurious lifestyle, including cars, gold, and property in her name, claiming it was needed to gain her father's approval for marriage.

"Soon, she started asking his son for money for her monthly and personal expenses. She also asked him to maintain a luxurious lifestyle for her and to buy cars, gold, and properties in her name. She told him that this was required to get her father's approval for the marriage and assured him that after marriage everything would belong to both of them. This continued for about two years. Around July 2020, when his son asked her to arrange a meeting between both families to fix the marriage date, instead of only taking financial support, she suddenly refused to marry him. She did not give any proper reason. His son was completely shocked. Subsequent to the refusal to marry, he asked Ashu Reddy to repay the money received by her and return the gold purchased for her under the guise of marriage," read the FIR.

Check out Ashu Reddy's latest Insta post

It continued, "When the complainant's son asked Ashu Reddy to return the money and assets given to her, she avoided him and did not respond properly. Because of this, a meeting was arranged to settle the issue, with Tollywood actress Hema acting as a mediator. In that meeting, Ashu Reddy agreed to return an amount of Rs 70 lakhs and gave blank cheques as assurance. Later, Ashu Reddy collected the said blank cheques from Hema and tore them up, stating that she would return the money, thereby causing the disappearance of evidence. However, she did not return any money even after this meeting. Later, in November 2020, her sister, Mrs. Divya Reddy, and her mother, Yashoda Reddy, contacted the complainant's son and said that Ms. Ashu Reddy was mentally disturbed after the breakup."

Ashu Reddy's family claimed that the actress is going through depression

The FIR further added that "Ashu Reddy was going through depression and that only his son could help her become normal again. She requested his son to forget about the financial settlement, help her, and said that Ashu Reddy was looking forward to marrying him. Trusting her words, his son resumed the relationship. Again, from November 2020, Ashu Reddy got back into a relationship with his son and started reassuring him about marriage. After this, his son asked his father to meet her parents to finalise the marriage."

It continued, "Accordingly, he and his brother went to their house at her native place, Aganampudi. Her father, Venkata Krishna Koyya, agreed to the marriage and said that since both were in love, the marriage would happen soon. He assured them that they would be informed about the marriage dates. To further induce his son, she asked him to speak to her father and finalize marriage details in November 2023. Accordingly, his son personally met her father at her residence in Aganampudi Village, Visakhapatnam. She also arranged a meeting with astrologer Venu Swamy in October 2024 to check horoscope compatibility. All these acts made his son and himself believe that she and her family were positive about the marriage and induced financial transfers. From 2020 to 2025, Ms. Ashu Reddy repeatedly assured his son and family that she would marry him after one or another opportunity but kept delaying."

Ashu Reddy's family assured him about marriage, continued taking cars, money, gold from him

The FIR added, "During this period, she continued to lure large sums of money and compelled his son to purchase properties, vehicles, and gold (about 5 kg) in her name. It is stated that Ashu Reddy and her family extorted enormous amounts of money over five years. They addressed his son as "son-in-law" and asked him to take care of their financial needs. She also asked him to purchase a flat for them. Believing her, his son purchased a flat in Arka Manikonda near Lanco Hills worth Rs. 3 Cr and paid Rs 1.80 Cr advance through her. She got the agreement registered in her name and dismissed concerns saying they would soon marry. The total value extorted is approximately Rs 9.35 Crores. Her sister also took Rs 50 lakhs.

In July 2025, Ashu Reddy again refused to marry and stopped responding. Her father also confirmed they were not interested. Despite the refusal, they did not return any money or assets. The complainant's son repeatedly requested either marriage or repayment."

"Ashu Reddy initially agreed to repay by September 2025, then by December 2025, and finally refused. She also threatened his son with false cases and harm. From December 2025 onwards, she stopped responding completely. Later, it came to their knowledge that Ashu Reddy was involved in another relationship with Nammi Siva Jayant. It appeared that she, her family, and her boyfriend conspired to extract money. It appears to be a case of honey trapping under the pretext of marriage. Because of these actions, his son suffered huge financial loss, mental stress, emotional trauma, and social humiliation. The actions of Ashu Reddy and her family constitute cheating under false promise of marriage, criminal breach of trust, fraud, dishonest inducement, and criminal conspiracy. In view of the above, the complainant Yenumula Satyanarayana Murthy requested registration of FIR, investigation of financial transactions, recovery of assets, and strict legal action. He assured full cooperation and submission of all supporting documents," added FIR. Ashu Reddy gained fame with her stint in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3. Later, she starred in movies like 'A Masterpeice', 'Trimukha' and others.