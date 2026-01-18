Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 Grand Finale: When and where to watch, finalists, prize money, how to vote, everything you need to know about Vijay Sethupathi's show

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 is set to end with a grand finale on January 18, 2026, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi. Four finalists will compete for the trophy and a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh, with the winner chosen through public voting.

The popular reality show Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 is gearing up for a grand finale on Sunday, January 18, 2026. After nearly fifteen weeks of ups and downs, fun and tear-jerking moments, the season is going to end at last with the crowning of its champion. The event will be graced by actor Vijay Sethupathi, who has been the lively, humorous host throughout the season and he will ensure an entertaining and unforgettable ending.

When and where to watch the finale:

The last episode will be broadcast at 6 PM on Star Vijay and will also be streamed on JioHotstar, thus making it easy to reach audiences everywhere. The episode guarantees an exhilarating blend of tearful goodbyes, party-like atmosphere, and all the fun as the ousted participants come back to the program. Besides, the spectators will delight in the divine presentations and the presence of the widely-known cinematic actors from the Tamil industry, which will enrich the occasion with their glamour.

Finalists and voting details:

Presenting the grand finale of the season: four finalists - Aurora, Divya, Vikram and Sabari. The public will be the one to pick the winner, and this will make the show quite thrilling and lively. Everyone can benefit the contestants they like the most by using two ways of voting. First, through the JioHotstar app, which allows each account to vote up to 50 times. Second, by making a missed call to the numbers that are assigned to each finalist. Voting will end on January 16 at 11:59 PM, hence fans have to vote before the time limit.

Prize money and grand celebration:

The finals will reveal not only the ultimate champion, who will receive a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh and the prestigious winner's trophy, but also any last-minute bribery or special announcements that the show intends to reveal during the finale episode, thus keeping the viewers in suspense. Finale will be a full-on entertainment with performances, the presence of stars, and the participation of eliminated contestants. The fans worldwide and in Tamil Nadu are impatiently waiting to know who will be the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9, thus ending a season that was characterised by unforgettable tasks, rivalries and emotional moments.