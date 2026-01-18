FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Uttar Pradesh witnesses alarming fall in female voters, names of 15.5 million women voters deleted from draft rolls in SIR first phase

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 Grand Finale: Date time, top finalists, cash prize, voting process, and all you need to know about Kiccha Sudeep's show

Daryl Mitchell creates history, becomes first player to achieve major record against India with fourth ODI century

'Why are Americans paying for AI in India?': Trump's top advisor Navarro attacks New Delhi yet again

Karur Stampede case: TVK Vijay summoned again by CBI for next phase of questioning

Amrit Bharat Express train launch: RAC removed, minimum price for second class Rs 50, check all key features, ticket prices

Nawaz Sharif's granddaughter-in-law wears Sabyasachi, Pakistani internet sparks outage; says 'why not support our own designers?'

India announce white-ball squads for Australia tour: Pratika Rawal dropped, veteran returns after seven years

ICC intervenes to fix visa row affecting Pakistan-origin players before T20 World Cup 2026

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 Grand Finale: When and where to watch, finalists, prize money, how to vote, everything you need to know about Vijay Sethupathi's show

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 Grand Finale: Date time, top finalists, cash prize, voting process, and all you need to know about Kiccha Sudeep's show

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 Grand Finale: Date time, top finalists, cash prize

Daryl Mitchell creates history, becomes first player to achieve major record against India with fourth ODI century

Daryl Mitchell creates history, becomes first player to achieve major record

'Why are Americans paying for AI in India?': Trump's top advisor Navarro attacks New Delhi yet again

'Why are Americans paying for AI in India?': Trump's advisor Navarro

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms

Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch

Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, Toxic, but THIS is most anticipated film of 2026, IMDb reveals list

Not Dhurandhar 2 Ramayana, Toxic THIS is most anticipated film of 2026

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 Grand Finale: When and where to watch, finalists, prize money, how to vote, everything you need to know about Vijay Sethupathi's show

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 is set to end with a grand finale on January 18, 2026, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi. Four finalists will compete for the trophy and a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh, with the winner chosen through public voting.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jan 18, 2026, 03:31 PM IST

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 Grand Finale: When and where to watch, finalists, prize money, how to vote, everything you need to know about Vijay Sethupathi's show
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The popular reality show Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 is gearing up for a grand finale on Sunday, January 18, 2026. After nearly fifteen weeks of ups and downs, fun and tear-jerking moments, the season is going to end at last with the crowning of its champion. The event will be graced by actor Vijay Sethupathi, who has been the lively, humorous host throughout the season and he will ensure an entertaining and unforgettable ending.

When and where to watch the finale:

The last episode will be broadcast at 6 PM on Star Vijay and will also be streamed on JioHotstar, thus making it easy to reach audiences everywhere. The episode guarantees an exhilarating blend of tearful goodbyes, party-like atmosphere, and all the fun as the ousted participants come back to the program. Besides, the spectators will delight in the divine presentations and the presence of the widely-known cinematic actors from the Tamil industry, which will enrich the occasion with their glamour.

Finalists and voting details:

Presenting the grand finale of the season: four finalists - Aurora, Divya, Vikram and Sabari. The public will be the one to pick the winner, and this will make the show quite thrilling and lively. Everyone can benefit the contestants they like the most by using two ways of voting. First, through the JioHotstar app, which allows each account to vote up to 50 times. Second, by making a missed call to the numbers that are assigned to each finalist. Voting will end on January 16 at 11:59 PM, hence fans have to vote before the time limit.

Also read: Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa reveal name of their baby daughter, share her first photo: 'We introduce our greatest blessing'

Prize money and grand celebration:

The finals will reveal not only the ultimate champion, who will receive a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh and the prestigious winner's trophy, but also any last-minute bribery or special announcements that the show intends to reveal during the finale episode, thus keeping the viewers in suspense. Finale will be a full-on entertainment with performances, the presence of stars, and the participation of eliminated contestants. The fans worldwide and in Tamil Nadu are impatiently waiting to know who will be the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9, thus ending a season that was characterised by unforgettable tasks, rivalries and emotional moments.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 Grand Finale: Date time, top finalists, cash prize, voting process, and all you need to know about Kiccha Sudeep's show
Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 Grand Finale: Date time, top finalists, cash prize
Daryl Mitchell creates history, becomes first player to achieve major record against India with fourth ODI century
Daryl Mitchell creates history, becomes first player to achieve major record
'Why are Americans paying for AI in India?': Trump's top advisor Navarro attacks New Delhi yet again
'Why are Americans paying for AI in India?': Trump's advisor Navarro
Karur Stampede case: TVK Vijay summoned again by CBI for next phase of questioning
Karur Stampede case: TVK Vijay summoned again by CBI for next phase of questioni
Amrit Bharat Express train launch: RAC removed, minimum price for second class Rs 50, check all key features, ticket prices
Amrit Bharat Express train launch: RAC removed, minimum price for second class R
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch
Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, Toxic, but THIS is most anticipated film of 2026, IMDb reveals list
Not Dhurandhar 2 Ramayana, Toxic THIS is most anticipated film of 2026
BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote
BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC ODI batting rankings
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC
Laughter Chefs 3 fees: Here's how much Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh charge per episode, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair earnings revealed
Laughter Chefs 3: Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh fees revealed
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement