Afetr south Indian actress Oviya's private video got leaked online, here's how she responded to a troll.

Famous south Indian actress Oviya, whose real name is Helen Nelson, works in Tamil and Malayalam films. Though she made her acting debut in Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer 2007 Malayalam film Kangaroo, she only gained limelight after 10 years when she appeared in Bigg Boss Tamil 1. Aired on Star Vijay, the show was hosted by Kamal Haasan in 2017.

Now, Oviya has been making headlines after her alleged intimate video has leaked online. The actress is seen in a compromising situation in the clip, which has gone viral on the internet. Several social media users have claimed that it's a deepfake video. While Oviya or her team hasn't directly addressed the controverial matter, she shared a picture of herself on her Instagram on Saturday, October 12.

In the comments section, when one netizen tried to troll her and asked her to share the longer version of her private video, the actress replied to him and wrote, "Next time bro." Though she has disabled the comments section on this post on her Instagram, the screenshots are already circulating on X, formerly Twitter.

Meanwhile, Oviya made her debut in Tamil cinema in 2009 in the film Naalai Namadhe. She has since then been a part of various movies such as Sillunu Oru Sandhippu, Yaamirukka Bayamey, Hello Naan Pei Pesuren, Muthukku Muthaaga, and Ganesha Meendum Santhipom among others. The actress was last seen in the 2024 Tamil comedy drama Boomer Uncle, in which she played herself in a special appearance.

