'Will forever feel guilty to be alive': 'Bigg Boss' Tamil fame Yashika Aannand mourns friend's death post fatal accident

‘Bigg Boss’ Tamil fame Yashika Aannand and her friends met with a fatal accident on the night on July 24. While the actress survived, her best friend of six years, US-based engineer Pavani succumbed to her injuries. Yashika recently took to Instagram to mourn her Pavani’s demise

While sharing a note in her post, Yashika wrote, “I really can't express what I am going through right now! I will forever feel guilty to be alive!! I don't know if I should thank god for saving me from the tragic accident or blame god whole life for taking away my bestest friend away from me. I really miss Pavani. I know you can never forgive me!! I am really sorry, I put your family in a such a horrible situation. Just know I miss u each second and I am forever guilty to be alive. Hope your soul rest in peace I pray you come back to me!! Hope someday your family forgives me! I'll forever cherish our memories paw! (sic).”

She also informed her fans that she will not be celebrating her birthday which falls on August 4. “I won’t be celebrating my birthday and request all of my fans also to not celebrate my birthday! Please pray for her family. God give them more strength. Biggest loss of my life. Please someday forgive me. I miss you (sic),” she wrote in her note.

Yashika also shared a photo of Pavani and wrote, “In my life, I never thought I would be the reason for u to not be with us today! RIP my beautiful angel. Love you abundantly (sic).

The actress also cleared the air around rumours that she was intoxicated when the accident took place. In another Instagram post, Yashika wrote, “Law is same for everyone. For all the cheap people who have been spreading rumours about me being intoxicated while driving, let me tell you the police confirmed we weren’t drunk at all. And if I was I would be behind the bars and not in hospital! Fake people spreading fake news has been going on for so long. But it’s a sensitive issue. Hope you show some humanity and some grief towards her! (sic).”

Lastly, the actor also gave an update on her health and injuries and shared that she will be unable to walk for five months now.

“Multiple fractures in pelvic bone and right leg fractured. I am resting post my surgeries. I won’t be able to walk or stand for the next five months. I've been bed ridden all day and I have to pass motions on the same bed. I can't turn left or right also. I've been stiff for these many days. My back is fully injured. Luckily, nothing happened to my face but this is definitely a rebirth for me. Which I didn't ask for. Mentally and physically I am injured. God has punished me. But this is nothing compared to what I've lost (sic),” she wrote in her post.

In an interview with The Hindu, Yashika spoke about the amount of work that she will lose due to the accident. ““Apart from the films I’ve already shot for, I understand I’m going to lose out on a lot of work after this incident. I also get the fact that I’m the subject of a lot of hate and abuse, but I really wish the trolls keep Pavani’s family out of this. It is a really sensitive time, and I hope all the gossip dies down as it’s hurtful in so many ways. And I hope Pavani is looking down at me and will forgive me someday,” she said.