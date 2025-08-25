Bigg Boss: Not only Salman Khan but THESE Bollywood stars have hosted the show too

Shilpa Shetty to skip Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, break 22-year-old custom due to...: ‘We will be observing mourning of…’
ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss has been hosted by a range of stars, from Shilpa Shetty to Amitabh Bachchan, each bringing a different energy and era to the long-running reality format.
Arshad Warsi
When Bigg Boss first launched in 2006, it was Arshad Warsi who introduced Indian audiences to the format. Known for his comic timing and lively personality, Arshad set the tone for the show’s debut season and made the concept instantly popular.
Shilpa Shetty
The second season was hosted by Shilpa Shetty, who brought glamour and a fresh presence to the show after her international TV fame.
Amitabh Bachchan
In 2009, Amitabh Bachchan brought his charisma and commanding screen presence to Season 3 of Bigg Boss. His dignified hosting style gave the show a more serious and authoritative tone, making that season stand out in the franchise.
Farah Khan
When Bigg Boss 8 extended into a spin-off called Bigg Boss Halla Bol in early 2015, filmmaker Farah Khan stepped in as the host. Known for her wit and straightforward style, Farah added humor and a refreshing twist to the special edition.
Karan Johar and Anil Kapoor
The digital spin-off Bigg Boss OTT also saw big names as hosts. Karan Johar hosted the first season in 2021, bringing his trademark sass and sharp remarks to the online version. Later, in 2024, Anil Kapoor hosted OTT Season 3, infusing his signature energy and youthful charm, proving that age is just a number.