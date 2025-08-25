Add DNA as a Preferred Source
ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss: Not only Salman Khan but THESE Bollywood stars have hosted the show too

Bigg Boss has been hosted by a range of stars, from Shilpa Shetty to Amitabh Bachchan, each bringing a different energy and era to the long-running reality format.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Aug 25, 2025, 02:28 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Bigg Boss: Not only Salman Khan but THESE Bollywood stars have hosted the show too
Arshad Warsi

Untitled-design-1When Bigg Boss first launched in 2006, it was Arshad Warsi who introduced Indian audiences to the format. Known for his comic timing and lively personality, Arshad set the tone for the show’s debut season and made the concept instantly popular.

Shilpa Shetty

Untitled-design-2The second season was hosted by Shilpa Shetty, who brought glamour and a fresh presence to the show after her international TV fame.

Amitabh Bachchan

Untitled-design-3In 2009, Amitabh Bachchan brought his charisma and commanding screen presence to Season 3 of Bigg Boss. His dignified hosting style gave the show a more serious and authoritative tone, making that season stand out in the franchise.

ALSO READ: As Bigg Boss 19 gears up, here are 5 wildcard entries who turned the game upside down

Farah Khan

Untitled-design-4When Bigg Boss 8 extended into a spin-off called Bigg Boss Halla Bol in early 2015, filmmaker Farah Khan stepped in as the host. Known for her wit and straightforward style, Farah added humor and a refreshing twist to the special edition.

Karan Johar and Anil Kapoor

Untitled-design-5The digital spin-off Bigg Boss OTT also saw big names as hosts. Karan Johar hosted the first season in 2021, bringing his trademark sass and sharp remarks to the online version. Later, in 2024, Anil Kapoor hosted OTT Season 3, infusing his signature energy and youthful charm, proving that age is just a number.

