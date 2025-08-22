Bigg Boss love stories: Couples who turned love into marriage over the years

Bigg Boss has given fans memorable love stories. From Sara Khan and Ali Merchant to Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, these couples have turned their romance into happily ever after stories. Let’s take a look at these Bigg Boss couples.

Bigg Boss is back with yet another season and its 19th is all set to premiere on August 24. Bigg Boss has always been a mix of drama, rivalry, emotions and unexpected bonds. Over the years, Salman Khan’s hit reality show has given fans more than just entertainment, it has also been the starting point of some of the most talked about love stories in the television industry. Let’s revisit couples who met on the show and eventually tied the knot.

Sara Khan and Ali Merchant





One of the earliest weddings on the show was between Sara Khan and Ali Merchant during Bigg Boss 4. However, their marriage ended just two months later. Sara accused Ali of cheating, while Ali later admitted that marrying on national TV was a mistake.

Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot





The Bhojpuri actress Monalisa married actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot inside the Bigg Boss house in 2017. Unlike others, their bond only grew stronger, and they remain happily married, proving that true love can survive even under constant public scrutiny.



ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19: This is highest-paid contestant across all seasons, who earned in crores for three-day appearance, her name is..., she charged Rs...

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula





Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula’s love story blossomed in the Bigg Boss house and continued outside. Despite their seven-year age gap, the couple tied the knot in 2018. Their wedding was widely celebrated, making them one of the most loved Bigg Boss couples.

Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai





Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai carried their relationship beyond the Bigg Boss show and married in 2016 in a private ceremony. Today, they are proud parents to a son, Nirvair, and remain a fan-favorite pair.

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh





Bollywood actress Payal Rohatgi met wrestler Sangram Singh on the show. After a long 12-year relationship, the two finally got married in Agra on July 9, 2022, proving that Bigg Boss can indeed spark lasting bonds.

Bigg Boss is all about love and surprises

From dramatic breakups to fairy-tale weddings, Bigg Boss has been a stage for both heartbreak and true romance. With the new season beginning August 24, fans are curious to see if more couples will find their soulmates inside the house.



ALSO READ: Bigg boss 19: From Tejasswi-Karan to Aly-Jasmine, 5 iconic couples from Salman Khan show