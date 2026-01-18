Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 Grand Finale: Date time, top finalists, cash prize, voting process, and all you need to know about Kiccha Sudeep's show

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 finale on January 18, 2026, hosted by Kiccha Sudeep, will feature six finalists competing for Rs 50 lakh and the Bigg Boss trophy, with fan voting on JioHotstar and special performances.

The popular reality show Bigg Boss Kannada season 12 is all set for a grand finale on Sunday, January 18, 2026. The season will finally wrap up after a period of nearly four months that was packed with excitement, enjoyment, friendships, conflicts and tears. The finale will be hosted by Kiccha Sudeep, who has been the face of the show this season, and he will guarantee that it is a night full of fun, giggles and unforgettable moments. The audience is curious to know which contestant will walk away with the Bigg Boss trophy and the cash reward.

When and where to watch:

The finale will air at 6 PM on Colors Kannada and will also be streamed live on JioHotstar, making it accessible to viewers across India and abroad. The arrival of all the eliminated contestants back to the house, a move that is sure to bring back fond memories and thrill, will be one of the main attractions of the episode. Additionally, the finale will be a star-studded and enjoyable affair thanks to the special performances and presence of popular actors from the Kannada film industry.

Top finalists of Bigg Boss Kannada season 12

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 has reached a point where it is only a battle among six stalwart contestants who altogether have garnered the attention of the audience owing to their skill, feelings and characters. The leading finalists are Ashwini Gowda, Gilli Nata, Rakshitha Shetty, Dhanush Gowda, Mutant Raghu and Kavya Shaiva. Throughout the season, these contestants have undergone different trials, made friendships and exhibited their own characteristics, making it a very thrilling finale as viewers are impatiently waiting to know who will be the lucky one to win.

Voting process:

By using the JioHotstar app, viewers can vote for their most preferred finalist and each account can give several votes. The voting will close before the finale, and the participant with the most votes will be declared the winner.

Cash prize and celebration:

The prize money of Rs 50 lakh and the Bigg Boss trophy are the gifts to the Season 12 winner. The finale will consist of tearful reunions, vibrant performances and a lot of entertainment, making it a grand celebration to conclude the season.