Actress and Bigg Boss fame Shefali Bagga on Friday, i.e., April 25, expressed her outrage towards the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, calling for strict action against such incidents. The actress emphasised that it's high time we react to such incidents and bring the culprits to justice.

In a conversation with DNA, Shefali Bagga said, "It's high time we react to it now. We, as a country, never initiate a conflict. We should take an action. The government should take a permanent action against terrorism".

Highlighting the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, Bagga suggested Indian government react the way Israel reacted to the massacre orchestrated by Hamas. "You remember, when Hamas launched an attack on Israel, killing innocent people, the latter gave a befitting reply. We should react the way Israel reacted to Hamas's attack. However, I'm sure our government is taking appropriate actions such incidents. We do play matches with Pakistan, there are great artistes in the country - we have an immense repsect for them. But terrorism in any form is bad and we should take an action", she said.

"I was heartbroken after seeing the picture, showing a woman sitting beside her husband's dead body. I am sure everyone in the country right now is outraged by the incident. We want an action now", she added.

As many as 26 people were killed after terrorists opened fire at Baisaran meadow in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday, i.e., April 22. Among the victims were tourists from across the nation as well as a local named Syyed Adil Hussain who tried snatching weapons from a terrorist and was gunned down.

The central government swung into action after the deadly terrorist attack and took strong countermeasures to retaliate against Pakistan-backed cross-border terrorism. Moreover, the Indian army has been put on high alert after the massacre, launching several operations to neutralise terrorists and their hideouts in the valley.