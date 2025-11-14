FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Bigg Boss fame Priyank Sharma’s father passes away; ex-girlfriend Divya Agarwal sends condolences

The actor did not reveal the reason for his father's sudden demise; he shared an emotional note on his social media handle along with a photo of his father.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 14, 2025, 11:53 PM IST

Bigg Boss fame Priyank Sharma’s father passes away; ex-girlfriend Divya Agarwal sends condolences
Priyank Sharma, who participated in reality shows including Bigg Boss 11 and Splitsvilla 10, recently lost his father at the age of 59. Although the actor did not reveal the reason for his father's sudden demise, he shared an emotional note on his social media handle along with a photo of his father.

On Friday, November 14, Priyank wrote on his Instagram handle, "Sleep well my daddy. I will miss you so much. I hope I will make you proud one day. Rest in peace (1966-2025)."

Soon after Priyank shared the news on social media, his ex-girlfriend Divya Agarwal commented, expressing her condolences, writing, "Stay strong," along with a red heart emoji.

Dhanashree Verma commented, "So sad. May your soul rest in peace."

Priyank met Divya Agarwal on the reality show Splitsvilla 10 and dated for a while after the show. However, they broke up after Priyank entered Bigg Boss 11, when his closeness with VJ Benafsha Soonawalla, who was dating Varun Sood at the time, sparked romance rumours and upset Divya.

She later appeared on the show to confront Priyank, though Priyank clarified in an open letter that their relationship had ended in July 2017, before Bigg Boss 11.

Also read: ‘Patriotism is beautiful, but…: Farhan Akhtar says 120 Bahadur celebrates true soldier stories, not propaganda

 

Also read: 'Patriotism is beautiful, but…: Farhan Akhtar says 120 Bahadur celebrates true soldier stories, not propaganda
