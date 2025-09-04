Bigg Boss: Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Shivangi Joshi and other TV stars who said NO to Salman Khan's show

'Talent runs in the family': Akshay Kumar hails praise for Priyadarshan's daughter Kalyani Priyadarshan's success with Lokah Chapter 1
ENTERTAINMENT
With Bigg Boss in full swing, several top TV names have declined repeated offers to join Salman Khan’s reality show. Here are seven actors who chose to stay away and what they said.
The Naagin star has often been linked to Bigg Boss, with her name surfacing before almost every season. Yet, she has never accepted the offer. Despite her popularity and the show’s makers keeping her in mind, Surbhi has always preferred to stay away from the Bigg Boss house.
Reports once claimed that Mohsin Khan was approached with a hefty paycheck for Bigg Boss 15. However, the actor admitted that he finds the environment too overwhelming and believes his reserved nature wouldn’t suit the show.
While she enjoys following Bigg Boss as a viewer, Surbhi Chandra has rejected multiple invitations to step inside the house. She has made it clear that she isn’t keen on trading her scripted roles for the unpredictable drama of reality TV.
Arjun Bijlani, who is already a household name in the world of television and reality shows, has frequently been considered for Bigg Boss. Still, he has never signed on, citing prior professional commitments as the reason for not participating.
Divyanka Tripathi's name has been associated with Bigg Boss for years, with fans speculating her entry in several seasons. The actress, however, has repeatedly clarified that she doesn’t feel she is the right fit for the show’s high-pressure format.
The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has been a constant name in Bigg Boss buzz. Although she has received offers, Shivangi Joshi has stayed away from the reality series, with fans still hoping to see her as a contestant someday.
Famous for shows like Beyhadh and Dill Mill Gayye, Jennifer Winget has firmly stated that she has no interest in joining Bigg Boss. Still, her name often pops up in speculative lists thanks to her star power and loyal following.