Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Talent runs in the family': Akshay Kumar hails praise for Priyadarshan's daughter Kalyani Priyadarshan's success with Lokah Chapter 1

Bigg Boss: Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Shivangi Joshi and other TV stars who said NO to Salman Khan's show

Viral video: Disha Vakani aka Daya Bhabhi visits Lalbaugcha Raja for Ganpati Darshan, fans plead 'ab toh aa jao Gokuldham mein'

The Bengal Files: Vivek Agnihotri's controversial film faces trouble, Mauritius, UAE, Singapore, Malaysia won't release movie due to..

Meet Sreedhanya Suresh, who cracked UPSC in third attempt with AIR..., became first tribal IAS officer from THIS Indian state

GST Next Gen Reforms: Dairy products, medicines, liquor, cigarettes- What’s cheaper, what’s expensive, check full list here

Weather Update: Delhi-NCR braces for heavy rains, IMD warns of thunderstorm in Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad

MS Dhoni Hookah Controversy: Irfan Pathan finally breaks silence on 5-year-old video going viral, alleges twisted context, says, 'Fan war...'

Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow, confirms for 2027 release, David Corenswet will don cape again to fight...

Trump says ties with China 'very good', but US' role in their freedom wasn't acknowledged

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Talent runs in the family': Akshay Kumar hails praise for Priyadarshan's daughter Kalyani Priyadarshan's success with Lokah Chapter 1

Akshay Kumar hails praise for Priyadarshan's daughter Kalyani Priyadarshan

Bigg Boss: Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Shivangi Joshi and other TV stars who said NO to Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss: TV stars who said NO to Salman Khan's show

Viral video: Disha Vakani aka Daya Bhabhi visits Lalbaugcha Raja for Ganpati Darshan, fans plead 'ab toh aa jao Gokuldham mein'

Disha Vakani aka Daya Bhabhi visits Lalbaugcha Raja for Ganpati Darshan

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss: Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Shivangi Joshi and other TV stars who said NO to Salman Khan's show

With Bigg Boss in full swing, several top TV names have declined repeated offers to join Salman Khan’s reality show. Here are seven actors who chose to stay away and what they said.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 04, 2025, 10:12 AM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Bigg Boss: Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Shivangi Joshi and other TV stars who said NO to Salman Khan's show
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Surbhi Jyoti

    Untitled-design-1The Naagin star has often been linked to Bigg Boss, with her name surfacing before almost every season. Yet, she has never accepted the offer. Despite her popularity and the show’s makers keeping her in mind, Surbhi has always preferred to stay away from the Bigg Boss house.

    Mohsin Khan

    Untitled-design-2Reports once claimed that Mohsin Khan was approached with a hefty paycheck for Bigg Boss 15. However, the actor admitted that he finds the environment too overwhelming and believes his reserved nature wouldn’t suit the show.

    Surbhi Chandra

    Untitled-design-3While she enjoys following Bigg Boss as a viewer, Surbhi Chandra has rejected multiple invitations to step inside the house. She has made it clear that she isn’t keen on trading her scripted roles for the unpredictable drama of reality TV.

    Arjun Bijlani

    Untitled-design-4Arjun Bijlani, who is already a household name in the world of television and reality shows, has frequently been considered for Bigg Boss. Still, he has never signed on, citing prior professional commitments as the reason for not participating.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal's 5 outrageous claims in Salman Khan's show that left everyone talking

    Divyanka Tripathi

    Untitled-design-5Divyanka Tripathi's name has been associated with Bigg Boss for years, with fans speculating her entry in several seasons. The actress, however, has repeatedly clarified that she doesn’t feel she is the right fit for the show’s high-pressure format.

    Shivangi Joshi

    Untitled-design-6The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has been a constant name in Bigg Boss buzz. Although she has received offers, Shivangi Joshi has stayed away from the reality series, with fans still hoping to see her as a contestant someday.

    Jennifer Winget

    Untitled-design-7Famous for shows like Beyhadh and Dill Mill Gayye, Jennifer Winget has firmly stated that she has no interest in joining Bigg Boss. Still, her name often pops up in speculative lists thanks to her star power and loyal following.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    'Light at the end of tunnel', says Russia's Putin on potential peace talks with Ukraine
    'Light at the end of tunnel', says Russia's Putin on potential peace talks
    Sara Ali Khan swears by THIS simple golden drink for healthy gut
    Sara Ali Khan swears by THIS simple golden drink for healthy gut
    Delhi Metro: 11 new stations on the Aqua Line of Noida Metro - Learn about the route and launch date
    Delhi: 11 new stations on the Aqua Line of Noida Metro - Learn about launch DATE
    Donald Trump claims India offered him a 'no tariff' deal, says, 'New Delhi kills us with...'
    Donald Trump claims India offered him a 'no tariff' deal, says, 'New Delhi...'
    Apple opens its first store in Bengaluru: All you need to know
    Apple opens its first store in Bengaluru: All you need to know
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
    Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
    Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
    Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
    Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
    Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
    Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
    Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
    OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
    OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE