Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

J-K monsoon tragedy: 35 bodies recovered in Vaishno Devi landslide, death toll rises to 41

Donald Trump Tariffs News: Can India boycott Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Amazon, KFC, McDonald's to put pressure on US? This is what Ramdev said...

Bigg Boss controversial stars: Elvish Yadav, Rakhi Sawant and more who grabbed the spotlight

RCB issue first statement in three months after Bengaluru stampede tragedy, launch...: 'Silence wasn’t absence, it was grief'

How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Bigg Boss 19 contestant's multi-crore net worth and glamorous lifestyle

Viral video: Anupam Kher shares deleted scene of Bradley Cooper narrating Lord Ganesha's story using ‘cuss’ words, gets brutally trolled

A Fatal Miscalculation? Modi's Risky Gambit Between Washington and Beijing

Rajgir International Stadium to Anil Agarwal International Stadium: 7 futuristic Indian cricket stadiums you must know about

TikTok star Natasha Allen passes away at 28 after 5 year battle with 'rare' Synovial Sarcoma cancer, THIS silent killer is common in..., know symptoms, causes

Hrithik Roshan almost rejected Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, ex-wife Sussanne Khan then...: 'If she were not...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Donald Trump Tariffs News: Can India boycott Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Amazon, KFC, McDonald's to put pressure on US? This is what Ramdev said...

Can India boycott Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Amazon, to put pressure on US? Ramdev says..

Bigg Boss controversial stars: Elvish Yadav, Rakhi Sawant and more who grabbed the spotlight

Bigg Boss controversial stars: Elvish Yadav, Rakhi Sawant and more who grabbed t

How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Bigg Boss 19 contestant's multi-crore net worth and glamorous lifestyle

How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Bigg Boss 19 contestant's multi-crore net worth and

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss controversial stars: Elvish Yadav, Rakhi Sawant and more who grabbed the spotlight

From Rakhi Sawant's bold nature to Elvish Yadav’s wildcard win and Shilpa Shine’s clashes, Arhaan Khan’s secrets and Armaan Kohli’s aggression, Bigg Boss has given Indian TV some of its most controversial contestants that kept the show constantly in the spotlight.

Latest News

Muskan Verma

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 12:09 PM IST

Bigg Boss controversial stars: Elvish Yadav, Rakhi Sawant and more who grabbed the spotlight
Bigg Boss controversial stars: Elvish Yadav, Rakhi Sawant and more who grabbed the spotlight
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bigg Boss has always been one of India’s most controversial and dramatic reality shows. Bigg Boss is known for fights, romances and shocking revelations. Over the years, several contestants have stood out for their controversies, making headlines both inside and outside the house.

Rakhi Sawant

Untitled-design

No list of controversial Bigg Boss contestants is complete without Rakhi Sawant. Known for her bold personality and constant drama, she has appeared in multiple seasons. Her stint in Bigg Boss 14, where she expressed feelings for Abhinav Shukla, made huge headlines.

Elvish Yadav

Untitled-design-1

Elvish Yadav created history as the first wildcard contestant to win Bigg Boss OTT 2. Despite his victory, controversies followed, ranging from his alleged link to the snake venom case to his public spat with YouTuber Maxtern. Still, his fan base remains massive.

Shilpa Shinde

Untitled-design-2

Shilpa Shinde, famous for Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai, entered Bigg Boss 11 and won the season. Her clashes with Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta kept audiences intact. Her straightforward nature and resilience made her one of the most memorable winners.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19: You won't believe how many sarees Tanya Mittal carried for Salman Khan's show, she says 'I'm not leaving my luxuries behind'

The Malik Family

Untitled-design-3

Armaan Malik, along with wives Kritika and Payal, grabbed headlines in Bigg Boss OTT 3 for openly living in a polygamous marriage. Their unusual relationship became one of the most talked-about storylines of the season.

Arhaan Khan

Untitled-design-4

Arhaan Khan entered Bigg Boss 13 and proposed to Rashami Desai on-screen. However, Salman Khan exposed his hidden marriage and child, leaving Rashami shattered. His clashes with Sidharth Shukla and messy breakup later added to the controversy.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand talks about her dark past, two failed marriages, Baseer Ali reveals he got his mother married, but his stepfather...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
PM Modi's BIG EV push, inaugurates Maruti Suzuki’s e VITARA in...; to be exported over...
PM Modi's BIG EV push, inaugurates Maruti Suzuki’s e VITARA in...; to be exporte
Sushmita Sen's daughter Alisah Sen turned 16, Aarya actress pens heartfelt note on daughter's achievements: 'There’s so much more to come!'
Sushmita Sen's daughter Alisah Sen turned 16, Aarya actress pens heartfelt note
'It's time to go and do MRI': Suryakumar Yadav gives major fitness update ahead of Asia Cup 2025
Suryakumar Yadav gives major fitness update ahead of Asia Cup 2025
Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul set to undergo crucial Yo-Yo Test before Australia series; Virat Kohli’s status unclear
Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul set to undergo crucial Yo-Yo Test, Virat Kohli’s status
Greater Noida Dowry Murder: Accused Vipin Bhati had affair, his lover alleged physical assault
Greater Noida Dowry Murder: Accused Vipin Bhati had affair, his lover alleged ph
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE