Bigg Boss controversial stars: Elvish Yadav, Rakhi Sawant and more who grabbed the spotlight

From Rakhi Sawant's bold nature to Elvish Yadav’s wildcard win and Shilpa Shine’s clashes, Arhaan Khan’s secrets and Armaan Kohli’s aggression, Bigg Boss has given Indian TV some of its most controversial contestants that kept the show constantly in the spotlight.

Bigg Boss has always been one of India’s most controversial and dramatic reality shows. Bigg Boss is known for fights, romances and shocking revelations. Over the years, several contestants have stood out for their controversies, making headlines both inside and outside the house.

Rakhi Sawant





No list of controversial Bigg Boss contestants is complete without Rakhi Sawant. Known for her bold personality and constant drama, she has appeared in multiple seasons. Her stint in Bigg Boss 14, where she expressed feelings for Abhinav Shukla, made huge headlines.

Elvish Yadav





Elvish Yadav created history as the first wildcard contestant to win Bigg Boss OTT 2. Despite his victory, controversies followed, ranging from his alleged link to the snake venom case to his public spat with YouTuber Maxtern. Still, his fan base remains massive.

Shilpa Shinde





Shilpa Shinde, famous for Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai, entered Bigg Boss 11 and won the season. Her clashes with Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta kept audiences intact. Her straightforward nature and resilience made her one of the most memorable winners.



ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19: You won't believe how many sarees Tanya Mittal carried for Salman Khan's show, she says 'I'm not leaving my luxuries behind'

The Malik Family





Armaan Malik, along with wives Kritika and Payal, grabbed headlines in Bigg Boss OTT 3 for openly living in a polygamous marriage. Their unusual relationship became one of the most talked-about storylines of the season.

Arhaan Khan





Arhaan Khan entered Bigg Boss 13 and proposed to Rashami Desai on-screen. However, Salman Khan exposed his hidden marriage and child, leaving Rashami shattered. His clashes with Sidharth Shukla and messy breakup later added to the controversy.



ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand talks about her dark past, two failed marriages, Baseer Ali reveals he got his mother married, but his stepfather...